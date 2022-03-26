Prep roundup: Sadahiro Patterson knocks in five, Lakeside splits NEA baseball doubleheader with Deer Park

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Deer Park 10, Lakeside (WA) 8 (1st game): Braylon Dean went 3 for 4 with a double and the visiting Stags (4-1, 2-0) beat the Eagles (2-3, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader.

Lakeside (WA) 15, Deer Park 5 (2nd game): Sadahiro Patterson had three hits and five RBIs and the visiting Eagles (3-3, 1-1) downed the Stags (4-2, 2-1) in the second game of a Northeast A doubleheader.

Newport 11, Riverside 4: Details unavailable.

Colville 5, Medical Lake 0 (1st game): Colbie McEvoy had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-2, 1-0) shut out the Cardinals (6-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 1A doubleheader.

Colville 8, Medical Lake 0 (2nd game): Colbie McEvoy drove in three runs on two hits and the Crimson Hawks (5-2, 2-0) shut out the Cardinals (6-2, 0-2) for the second straight game of a Northeast 1A doubleheader.

Brewster 15, Freeman 1, (1st game): Details unavailable.

Brewster 13, Freeman 0, (2nd game): Details unavailable.

Northwest Christian 9, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2 (1st game): Details unavailable.

Northwest Christian 15, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 (2nd game): Details unavailable.

Chewelah 5, Colfax 2, (1st game): Zack Bowman went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and struck out five over 4 1/3 innings and the Cougars (3-0, 3-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Mason Gilchrist had three hits and two RBIs for Colfax.

Chewelah 10, Colfax 6 (2nd game): Thomas Dowding went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the Cougars (4-0, 4-0) swept the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. JD Peterson had three hits and three RBIs for Colfax.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 11, Selkirk 8 (1st game): Grady Murray struck out 10 over 4 1/3 no-hit innings and the Warriors (3-0, 3-0) beat the Rangers (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Murray added two hits and an RBI.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 15, Selkirk 5 (2nd game): Dane Isaak went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Warriors (4-0, 4-0) swept a Northeast 1B doubleheader from the Rangers (0-2, 0-2).

Northport 10, Springdale 0, (1st game): Dawson Baribault struck out seven over five no-hit innings and knocked in three runs and the Mustangs (3-0) beat the Chargers (1-2) in the first of a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Northport 19, Springdale 6 (2nd game): Dawson Baribault had four hits with a double and six RBIs and the Mustangs (4-0) swept the Chargers (0-4) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Joel Neves scored five times and Bruce Snaidman reached base five times for Northport.

Odessa 26, Cusick 1: Details unavailable.

Odessa 31, Cusick 5: Details unavailable.

Softball

Moses Lake 4, University 2: Bethany Ray and Jordan Bailey drove in runs but the visiting Titans (3-2) fell to the Chiefs (3-0) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 15, Rogers 0: Abbie Amend struck out seven in three no-hit innings, Dixie Sefton hit a two-run double and the Scotties (5-0) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Royal 10, Deer Park 3: Details unavailable.

Liberty 10, Reardan 0: Jordyn Jeske hit two home runs with four RBIs and the Lancers (2-0, 1-0) blanked Reardan (2-1, 2-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Jaidyn Stephens struck out 12 in complete game and added two hits and two RBIs for Liberty.

Liberty 11, Reardan 1: Jaidyn Stephens went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and Liberty (3-0, 2-0) beat Reardan (2-2, 2-2) for the sweep in the second game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 23, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2: Mackenzie Ritchie hit a three-run homer and the Crusaders (1-0, 1-0) downed the visiting Broncos (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12: Five players had a multi-hit game and the home Crusaders (2-0, 2-0) beat the Broncos (0-1, 0-1) in the second game of Saturday’s Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Boys soccer

Pullman 2, Cheney 0: Carlens Dollin and Aidan Crossler scored and the home Greyhounds (5-2, 1-0) shut out the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A matchup.

Northwest Christian 2, Rogers 0: Gabriel Roth scored twice, Michael Siemens made three saves and the Crusaders (3-1) shut out the Pirates (0-4) in a nonleague game.

East Valley 3, Medical Lake 1: Details unavailable.

Lakeside (WA) 2, Chelan 0: Jake Duer scored an insurance marker in the 66th minute, Gavin Shields made seven saves and the Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Mountain Goats (1-3-1) in a nonleague match.

Tennis

Cheney boys 6, Medical Lake 1: Nonleague at ML. No. 1 singles- Hunter Passey (Che) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Tristan Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) def. Aiden Flanary/Sam Laughton 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

Cheney girls 7, Medical Lake 0: Nonleague at ML. No. 1 singles- Adrianna Wood (Che) def. Aubrey Wiley (ML) 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Joy O’Dell/Chloe Clarkson (Che) def. Adamary Martinez-Soltero/Skylar Devore (ML) 6-1, 6-1.