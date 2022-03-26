The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sadahiro Patterson knocks in five, Lakeside splits NEA baseball doubleheader with Deer Park

UPDATED: Sat., March 26, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Deer Park 10, Lakeside (WA) 8 (1st game): Braylon Dean went 3 for 4 with a double and the visiting Stags (4-1, 2-0) beat the Eagles (2-3, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast  A doubleheader.

Lakeside (WA) 15, Deer Park 5 (2nd game): Sadahiro Patterson had three hits and five RBIs and the visiting Eagles (3-3, 1-1) downed the Stags (4-2, 2-1) in the second game of a Northeast A doubleheader.

Newport 11, Riverside 4: Details unavailable.

Colville 5, Medical Lake 0 (1st game): Colbie McEvoy had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-2, 1-0) shut out the Cardinals (6-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 1A doubleheader.

Colville 8, Medical Lake 0 (2nd game): Colbie McEvoy drove in three runs on two hits and the Crimson Hawks (5-2, 2-0) shut out the Cardinals (6-2, 0-2) for the second straight game of a Northeast 1A doubleheader.

Brewster 15, Freeman 1, (1st game): Details unavailable.

Brewster 13, Freeman 0, (2nd game): Details unavailable.

Northwest Christian 9, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2 (1st game): Details unavailable.

Northwest Christian 15, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0 (2nd game): Details unavailable.

Chewelah 5, Colfax 2, (1st game): Zack Bowman went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and struck out five over 4 1/3 innings and the Cougars (3-0, 3-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Mason Gilchrist had three hits and two RBIs for Colfax.

Chewelah 10, Colfax 6 (2nd game): Thomas Dowding went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the Cougars (4-0, 4-0) swept the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. JD Peterson had three hits and three RBIs for Colfax.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 11, Selkirk 8 (1st game): Grady Murray struck out 10 over 4 1/3 no-hit innings and the Warriors (3-0, 3-0) beat the Rangers (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Murray added two hits and an RBI.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 15, Selkirk 5 (2nd game): Dane Isaak went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Warriors (4-0, 4-0) swept a Northeast 1B doubleheader from the Rangers (0-2, 0-2).

Northport 10, Springdale 0, (1st game): Dawson Baribault struck out seven over five no-hit innings and knocked in three runs and the Mustangs (3-0) beat the Chargers (1-2) in the first of a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Northport 19, Springdale 6 (2nd game): Dawson Baribault had four hits with a double and six RBIs and the Mustangs (4-0) swept the Chargers (0-4) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Joel Neves scored five times and Bruce Snaidman reached base five times for Northport.

Odessa 26, Cusick 1: Details unavailable.

Odessa 31, Cusick 5: Details unavailable.

Softball

Moses Lake 4, University 2: Bethany Ray and Jordan Bailey drove in runs but the visiting Titans (3-2) fell to the Chiefs (3-0) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 15, Rogers 0: Abbie Amend struck out seven in three no-hit innings, Dixie Sefton hit a two-run double and the Scotties (5-0) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Royal 10, Deer Park 3: Details unavailable.

Liberty 10, Reardan 0: Jordyn Jeske hit two home runs with four RBIs and the Lancers (2-0, 1-0) blanked Reardan (2-1, 2-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Jaidyn Stephens struck out 12 in complete game and added two hits and two RBIs for Liberty.

Liberty 11, Reardan 1: Jaidyn Stephens went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and Liberty (3-0, 2-0) beat Reardan (2-2, 2-2) for the sweep in the second game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 23, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2: Mackenzie Ritchie hit a three-run homer and the Crusaders (1-0, 1-0) downed the visiting Broncos (0-1, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Northwest Christian 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12: Five players had a multi-hit game and the home Crusaders (2-0, 2-0) beat the Broncos (0-1, 0-1) in the second game of Saturday’s Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Boys soccer

Pullman 2, Cheney 0: Carlens Dollin and Aidan Crossler scored and the home Greyhounds (5-2, 1-0) shut out the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A matchup.

Northwest Christian 2, Rogers 0: Gabriel Roth scored twice, Michael Siemens made three saves and the Crusaders (3-1) shut out the Pirates (0-4) in a nonleague game.

East Valley 3, Medical Lake 1: Details unavailable.

Lakeside (WA) 2, Chelan 0: Jake Duer scored an insurance marker in the 66th minute, Gavin Shields made seven saves and the Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Mountain Goats (1-3-1) in a nonleague match.

Tennis

Cheney boys 6, Medical Lake 1: Nonleague at ML. No. 1 singles- Hunter Passey (Che) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Tristan Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) def. Aiden Flanary/Sam Laughton 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

Cheney girls 7, Medical Lake 0: Nonleague at ML. No. 1 singles- Adrianna Wood (Che) def. Aubrey Wiley (ML) 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Joy O’Dell/Chloe Clarkson (Che) def. Adamary Martinez-Soltero/Skylar Devore (ML) 6-1, 6-1.

