Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Mon., March 28, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City Root

Basketball, College men

4 p.m.: NIT Semifinal: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier………………………ESPN

6:30 p.m.: NIT Semifinal: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M………ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers TNT

Basketball, High school boys

6 p.m.: McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West ESPN

Basketball, High school girls

3:30 p.m.: McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West ESPN2

Soccer, Men’s international

11:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Portugal vs. North Macedonia ESPN2

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Utah Valley at Utah Pac-12

Tennis

8 a.m.: Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals TENNIS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City (tape delayed) 700-AM

Basketball, College men

6 p.m.: NIT Semifinal: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M………….700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………..700-AM

All events subject to change

