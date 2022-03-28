On the air
UPDATED: Mon., March 28, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City Root
Basketball, College men
4 p.m.: NIT Semifinal: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier………………………ESPN
6:30 p.m.: NIT Semifinal: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M………ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers TNT
Basketball, High school boys
6 p.m.: McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West ESPN
Basketball, High school girls
3:30 p.m.: McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West ESPN2
Soccer, Men’s international
11:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Portugal vs. North Macedonia ESPN2
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Utah Valley at Utah Pac-12
Tennis
8 a.m.: Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals TENNIS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Kansas City (tape delayed) 700-AM
Basketball, College men
6 p.m.: NIT Semifinal: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M………….700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………..700-AM
All events subject to change
