UPDATED: Tue., March 29, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Miami at Boston ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: NY Rangers at Detroit TNT

7 p.m.: Vegas at Seattle TNT

Soccer, men’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers

6 p.m.: CONCACAF: Costa Rica vs. U.S. CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: WSU Cougar Baseball Coaches Show 920-AM

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago 700-AM

All events subject to change

