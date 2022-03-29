On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., March 29, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Miami at Boston ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: NY Rangers at Detroit TNT
7 p.m.: Vegas at Seattle TNT
Soccer, men’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers
6 p.m.: CONCACAF: Costa Rica vs. U.S. CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: WSU Cougar Baseball Coaches Show 920-AM
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:55 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago 700-AM
All events subject to change
