Missing vulnerable adult has been found safe
UPDATED: Tue., March 29, 2022
The 53-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday from a Spokane Valley care facility was found safe Tuesday night, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Before Charletha O. Smith was found, she was last seen Tuesday morning at the Cataldo Residential Care facility, 11916 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
