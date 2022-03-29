The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing vulnerable adult has been found safe

UPDATED: Tue., March 29, 2022

Smith (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
The 53-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday from a Spokane Valley care facility was found safe Tuesday night, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. 

Before Charletha O. Smith was found, she was last seen Tuesday morning at the Cataldo Residential Care facility, 11916 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

