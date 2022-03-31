The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, high school

6 p.m.: Southridge at Chiawana SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m: Phoenix at Memphis NBA

5:30 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root

7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Louisville vs. South Carolina ESPN

6:30 p.m.: UConn vs. Stanford ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open GOLF

7 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic (Taped) GOLF

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

9 a.m.: 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw FS1

Softball, college

5 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250 FS1

Baseball, college

3:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta NBA

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

3:09 p.m.: Villanova vs. Kansas TBS

5:49 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Duke TBS

Golf

9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Florida at New Jersey NHL

Noon: Pittsburgh at Colorado ABC

4 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay NHL

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United USA

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC CBS

Softball, college

1:30 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12

Water polo, college women

Noon: Arizona St. at UCLA Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

1:30 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

3:09 p.m.: Kansas vs. Villanova 700-AM

5:49 p.m.: Duke vs. North Carolina 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400 Fox 28

4 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (Taped) FS1

Baseball, college

Noon: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, college men’s

1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee ABC

12:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC

4 p.m.: Miami at Toronto NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.: Championship ESPN

Bowling

10 a.m.: PBA: The USBC Masters Fox 28

Golf

5 a.m.: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey TNT

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers NHL

6 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root

Horse racing

Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rodeo

9 a.m.: PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing CBS

5 p.m.: PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland FS1

Softball, college

Noon: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12

Noon: Washington at Arizona Pac-12 Washington

2 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 700-AM

All events subject to change

