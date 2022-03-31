On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, high school
6 p.m.: Southridge at Chiawana SWX
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m: Phoenix at Memphis NBA
5:30 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root
7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Louisville vs. South Carolina ESPN
6:30 p.m.: UConn vs. Stanford ESPN
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open GOLF
7 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic (Taped) GOLF
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw FS1
Softball, college
5 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college
2:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250 FS1
Baseball, college
3:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta NBA
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
3:09 p.m.: Villanova vs. Kansas TBS
5:49 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Duke TBS
Golf
9 a.m.: Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Florida at New Jersey NHL
Noon: Pittsburgh at Colorado ABC
4 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay NHL
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United USA
Soccer, women
1 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC CBS
Softball, college
1:30 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12
Water polo, college women
Noon: Arizona St. at UCLA Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 920-AM
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
1:30 p.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
3:09 p.m.: Kansas vs. Villanova 700-AM
5:49 p.m.: Duke vs. North Carolina 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400 Fox 28
4 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
Noon: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, college men’s
1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee ABC
12:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC
4 p.m.: Miami at Toronto NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root
6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
5 p.m.: Championship ESPN
Bowling
10 a.m.: PBA: The USBC Masters Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey TNT
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers NHL
6 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root
Horse racing
Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rodeo
9 a.m.: PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing CBS
5 p.m.: PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland FS1
Softball, college
Noon: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12
Noon: Washington at Arizona Pac-12 Washington
2 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 700-AM
All events subject to change
