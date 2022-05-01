Baseball Expanded Glance
UPDATED: Sun., May 1, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 6 .727 – 9-1 W-9 10-3 6-3
Toronto 15 8 .652 1½ 7-3 W-2 9-4 6-4
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4 6-4 L-2 9-7 3-3
Boston 9 14 .391 7½ 3-7 L-2 3-4 6-10
Baltimore 8 14 .364 8 4-6 W-2 5-4 3-10
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 13 9 .591 – 9-1 W-2 8-4 5-5
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3 3-7 W-3 3-3 7-9
Chicago 8 13 .381 4½ 2-8 L-1 6-6 2-7
Kansas City 7 13 .350 5 2-8 L-3 5-8 2-5
Detroit 7 14 .333 5½ 3-7 L-1 4-8 3-6
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 – 7-3 W-1 8-5 7-3
Seattle 12 10 .545 2½ 5-5 W-1 7-2 5-8
Houston 11 11 .500 3½ 5-5 L-2 2-4 9-7
Oakland 10 12 .455 4½ 3-7 L-3 4-6 6-6
Texas 8 14 .364 6½ 5-5 W-2 4-9 4-5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 7 .696 – 7-3 W-1 7-3 9-4
Miami 12 9 .571 3 8-2 L-1 6-4 6-5
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 5 6-4 L-1 8-5 3-7
Atlanta 10 13 .435 6 4-6 L-2 6-7 4-6
Washington 8 16 .333 8½ 2-8 W-1 3-11 5-5
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 – 7-3 L-1 7-4 8-4
St. Louis 12 9 .571 2 5-5 W-1 6-5 6-4
Chicago 9 13 .409 5½ 3-7 W-1 4-6 5-7
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5½ 4-6 L-1 5-7 4-6
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½ 1-9 L-6 1-7 2-12
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 – 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-5
San Diego 15 8 .652 – 7-3 W-1 6-4 9-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ 6-4 L-1 6-5 8-3
Colorado 13 9 .591 1½ 5-5 W-3 9-4 4-5
Arizona 10 13 .435 5 5-5 L-1 5-7 5-6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s games
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
Monday’s games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s games
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 7, Arizona 5
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1
Washington 11, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Monday’s games
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
INTERLEAGUE
Sunday’s games
Seattle 7, Miami 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
Monday’s games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 10:15 a.m.
