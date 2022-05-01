The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 48° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Baseball Expanded Glance

UPDATED: Sun., May 1, 2022

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

New York 16 6 .727 – 9-1 W-9 10-3 6-3

Toronto 15 8 .652 1½ 7-3 W-2 9-4 6-4

Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4 6-4 L-2 9-7 3-3

Boston 9 14 .391 7½ 3-7 L-2 3-4 6-10

Baltimore 8 14 .364 8 4-6 W-2 5-4 3-10

Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Minnesota 13 9 .591 – 9-1 W-2 8-4 5-5

Cleveland 10 12 .455 3 3-7 W-3 3-3 7-9

Chicago 8 13 .381 4½ 2-8 L-1 6-6 2-7

Kansas City 7 13 .350 5 2-8 L-3 5-8 2-5

Detroit 7 14 .333 5½ 3-7 L-1 4-8 3-6

West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Los Angeles 15 8 .652 – 7-3 W-1 8-5 7-3

Seattle 12 10 .545 2½ 5-5 W-1 7-2 5-8

Houston 11 11 .500 3½ 5-5 L-2 2-4 9-7

Oakland 10 12 .455 4½ 3-7 L-3 4-6 6-6

Texas 8 14 .364 6½ 5-5 W-2 4-9 4-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

New York 16 7 .696 – 7-3 W-1 7-3 9-4

Miami 12 9 .571 3 8-2 L-1 6-4 6-5

Philadelphia 11 12 .478 5 6-4 L-1 8-5 3-7

Atlanta 10 13 .435 6 4-6 L-2 6-7 4-6

Washington 8 16 .333 8½ 2-8 W-1 3-11 5-5

Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Milwaukee 15 8 .652 – 7-3 L-1 7-4 8-4

St. Louis 12 9 .571 2 5-5 W-1 6-5 6-4

Chicago 9 13 .409 5½ 3-7 W-1 4-6 5-7

Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5½ 4-6 L-1 5-7 4-6

Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½ 1-9 L-6 1-7 2-12

West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away

Los Angeles 14 7 .667 – 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-5

San Diego 15 8 .652 – 7-3 W-1 6-4 9-4

San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ 6-4 L-1 6-5 8-3

Colorado 13 9 .591 1½ 5-5 W-3 9-4 4-5

Arizona 10 13 .435 5 5-5 L-1 5-7 5-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday’s games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s games

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Monday’s games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Sunday’s games

Seattle 7, Miami 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Monday’s games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 10:15 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories