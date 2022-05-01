Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar considering Gonzaga and Kansas

Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar is down to two schools – Gonzaga and Kansas – if he decides to return to college basketball next season, according to On3.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound McCullar, who declared for the NBA draft in March while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, entered his name in the transfer portal last week. McCullar tweeted Sunday that the draft is “my dream and my priority.”

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline in order to explore all options should I return and use my last two years of college eligibility,” McCullar tweeted last Wednesday

The Zags had an up-close look at McCullar during a 69-55 win over the Red Raiders in December in Phoenix. McCullar played a team-high 36 minutes and produced a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He made 5 of 15 shots, misfiring on all four 3-point attempts, but was 4 of 5 at the foul line and had two steals.

McCullar played three seasons for the Red Raiders. He came off the bench primarily as a freshman. He moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and junior. He averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 2021. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season.

He shot 45.5% from the field, including a career-best 31.1% on 3-pointers, while matching his career-high 72.5% at the foul line last season.

McCullar, who battled through an ankle injury that sidelined him for eight games, helped the Red Raiders reach the Elite Eight before falling to Duke. He ranked first on the team in assists, second in rebounding and third in scoring. He was All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The Zags have brought in numerous transfer guards in recent seasons and McCullar certainly could bring experience to Gonzaga’s young, talented backcourt. He isn’t expected to visit to Gonzaga’s campus as he continues to train and go through the pre-draft process.

McCullar, a San Antonio native, played against GU’s Drew Timme when the two were in high school. Timme has declared for the draft while maintaining the option of returning for his senior season.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 1.