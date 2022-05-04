MultiCare raises $700K for unit

MultiCare Inland pwsNorthwest Foundation announced this week that its fourth-annual Heart Strings concert at the Fox Theatre on Friday April 29 raised a record-breaking $700,000 to support a neonatal-intensive care unit.

The concert featured several artists, including Grammy Award-winner Bryan White. For those who missed the concert, it will stream online on May 20 for $10 by visiting multicareheartstrings.org

The money generated will be used to support the neonatal-intensive care unit at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital with purchasing needed equipment upgrades, patient-education service and expanded-patient financial support, according to a news release.

“It’s overwhelming to see such an outpouring of community support for our NICU unit,” said Carolyn Kadyk, executive director for the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation.

Itron reports quarterly loss

Itron Inc. reported a 9% drop in revenue for the first quarter of 2022 based on the impact of component constraints limiting the company’s ability to meet customer demand, according to a news release.

Overall, the company reported a revenue of $475 million compared to $520 million in 2021. The company reported a net income of $1 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $13 million, or $0.30 per share, in 2021.

Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, said in a news release that the company faced higher component costs and manufacturing inefficiencies related to component shortages.

From staff reports“While we continue to be impacted by the current supply constraints and an inflationary environment, we remain focused on driving our strategy forward,” Deitrich said.