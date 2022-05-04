On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., May 4, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Lacrosse, college men, Big East Tournament
2:30 p.m.: Villanova vs. Denver CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown CBSSN
Lacrosse, college women, Pac-12 Tournament
4:30 p.m.: Colorado/Oregon vs. Stanford Pac-12
7 p.m.: Arizona State/Cal vs. USC Pac-12
Softball, college
5 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Boston or Cincinnati at Milwaukee MLB
3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Toronto at Cleveland MLB
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco or Tampa Bay at Seattle MLB
6:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers TNT
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida TBS
6:30 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary TBS
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM All events subject to change
