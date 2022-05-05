Baseball Expanded Glance
UPDATED: Thu., May 5, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 7 .720 – 9-1 L-1 10-3 8-4
Tampa Bay 16 10 .615 2½ 7-3 W-4 9-7 7-3
Toronto 16 11 .593 3 5-5 L-1 10-6 6-5
Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½ 4-6 W-2 7-6 3-10
Boston 10 16 .385 8½ 3-7 L-2 4-6 6-10
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 11 .577 – 7-3 L-2 8-4 7-7
Cleveland 12 13 .480 2½ 5-5 W-2 5-4 7-9
Chicago 11 13 .458 3 5-5 W-3 7-6 4-7
Kansas City 8 15 .348 5½ 3-7 L-1 6-9 2-6
Detroit 8 16 .333 6 2-8 L-2 5-9 3-7
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 – 7-3 W-2 8-5 9-5
Houston 15 11 .577 1½ 8-2 W-4 6-4 9-7
Seattle 12 14 .462 4½ 2-8 L-4 7-3 5-11
Texas 10 14 .417 5½ 5-5 W-4 4-9 6-5
Oakland 10 15 .400 6 2-8 L-6 4-9 6-6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
New York 19 9 .679 – 6-4 W-1 9-5 10-4
Miami 12 12 .500 5 6-4 L-4 6-7 6-5
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6½ 5-5 W-1 6-7 6-8
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7 5-5 L-4 8-8 3-7
Washington 9 18 .333 9½ 3-7 L-2 3-11 6-7
Central W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 18 8 .692 – 8-2 W-3 10-4 8-4
St. Louis 14 10 .583 3 5-5 W-1 7-5 7-5
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7 3-7 W-1 5-7 5-7
Chicago 9 15 .375 8 3-7 L-2 4-8 5-7
Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½ 1-9 L-9 1-7 2-15
West W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 – 6-4 W-3 10-2 6-5
San Diego 16 9 .640 1 7-3 L-1 6-4 10-5
Colorado 15 10 .600 2 5-5 W-2 11-5 4-5
San Francisco 14 10 .583 2½ 5-5 L-3 6-5 8-5
Arizona 13 13 .500 4½ 7-3 W-3 5-7 8-6
Thursday’s results
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Miami at San Diego, late
St. Louis at San Francisco, late
Friday’s American Leauge games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 6:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s National League games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 11:20 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:20 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 6:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
