UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2

Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Dead On Tools 200 FS1

Baseball, college

7 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPNU

7 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12

7:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN

Beach volleyball, college women, NCAA Tournament

7 a.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. USC ESPNU

8 a.m.: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount ESPNU

9 a.m.: Georgia St. vs. TCU ESPNU

10 a.m.: UCLA vs. LSU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Elimination bracket ESPNU

Noon: Elimination bracket ESPNU

1 p.m.: Third round ESPNU

2 p.m.: Third round ESPNU

Golf

5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The British Masters GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Carolina at Boston TNT

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TNT

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS

Horse racing

10 a.m.: Kentucky Oaks Day USA

Lacrosse, college men

3 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Brown vs. Penn ESPNU

MMA

6 p.m.: PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights ESPN2

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota ESPN2

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPN2

5 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5 FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200 FS1

12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPNU

2:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington

4:30 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB

1 p.m.: Detroit at Houston FS1

4 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco FS1

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ABC

5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC

Basketball, WNBA

3 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ESPN

Beach volleyball, college women, NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Elimination semifinal ESPN2

Noon: Elimination semifinal ESPN2

1 p.m.: Fourth round ESPN2

3:00 p.m.: Elimination final ESPN2

Football, USFL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The British Masters GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

10 a.m.: Florida at Washington ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Colorado at Nashville TNT

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT

6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas TNT

Horse racing

9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races USA

11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC

Lacrosse, college men

7 a.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: Championship ESPNU

9 a.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN2

9 a.m.: America East Tournament: Championship ESPNU

Lacrosse, college women

Noon: Pac-12 Tournament: Championship Pac-12

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

11:45 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool USA

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma ESPNU

2 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12

Volleyball, college men

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400 FS1

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington

2 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston NBC

11 a.m.: Detroit at Houston or Oakland at Minnesota MLB

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

2 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels or St. Louis at San Fran. MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN

5 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT

Beach volleyball, college women, NCAA Tournament

9:30 a.m.: Semifinal ESPN2

1 p.m.: Championship ESPN2

Bowling

10 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Semifinals Fox 28

Football, USFL

Noon: Houston vs. New Orleans NBC

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The British Masters, Final Round GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

9:30 a.m.: Carolina at Boston ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TBS

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS

Horse racing

10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Championship ESPNU

Rugby, men

7 p.m.: MLR: Dallas at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA

4 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC FS1

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Missouri at Alabama ESPNU

Noon: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12

Water polo, college women

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. USC, Championship ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

