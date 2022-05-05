On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice ESPN2
Noon: NASCAR Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Dead On Tools 200 FS1
Baseball, college
7 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPNU
7 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12
7:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN
Beach volleyball, college women, NCAA Tournament
7 a.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. USC ESPNU
8 a.m.: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount ESPNU
9 a.m.: Georgia St. vs. TCU ESPNU
10 a.m.: UCLA vs. LSU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Elimination bracket ESPNU
Noon: Elimination bracket ESPNU
1 p.m.: Third round ESPNU
2 p.m.: Third round ESPNU
Golf
5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The British Masters GOLF
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at Boston TNT
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TNT
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS
Horse racing
10 a.m.: Kentucky Oaks Day USA
Lacrosse, college men
3 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Brown vs. Penn ESPNU
MMA
6 p.m.: PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights ESPN2
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota ESPN2
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPN2
5 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5 FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200 FS1
12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPNU
2:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB
1 p.m.: Detroit at Houston FS1
4 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco FS1
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ABC
5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ESPN
Beach volleyball, college women, NCAA Tournament
11 a.m.: Elimination semifinal ESPN2
Noon: Elimination semifinal ESPN2
1 p.m.: Fourth round ESPN2
3:00 p.m.: Elimination final ESPN2
Football, USFL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The British Masters GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
10 a.m.: Florida at Washington ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Colorado at Nashville TNT
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT
6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas TNT
Horse racing
9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races USA
11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC
Lacrosse, college men
7 a.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: Championship ESPNU
9 a.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN2
9 a.m.: America East Tournament: Championship ESPNU
Lacrosse, college women
Noon: Pac-12 Tournament: Championship Pac-12
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
11:45 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool USA
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma ESPNU
2 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12
Volleyball, college men
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400 FS1
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington
2 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston NBC
11 a.m.: Detroit at Houston or Oakland at Minnesota MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
2 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels or St. Louis at San Fran. MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN
5 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT
Beach volleyball, college women, NCAA Tournament
9:30 a.m.: Semifinal ESPN2
1 p.m.: Championship ESPN2
Bowling
10 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Semifinals Fox 28
Football, USFL
Noon: Houston vs. New Orleans NBC
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The British Masters, Final Round GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
9:30 a.m.: Carolina at Boston ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TBS
4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS
Horse racing
10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Championship ESPNU
Rugby, men
7 p.m.: MLR: Dallas at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA
4 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC FS1
Softball, college
11 a.m.: Missouri at Alabama ESPNU
Noon: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12
Water polo, college women
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. USC, Championship ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.