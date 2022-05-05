Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Crews battle fire at grain silo storing 60,000 bushels

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A fire at a grain silo drew crews from all over last Friday as crews prepared for a possible explosion. There was no explosion and Spokane Valley Fire Department Crews were able to safely put the fire out.

The call for help with a smoldering fire came in at 12:05 a.m. at 6015 E. Alki Ave. The fire was reportedly caused by an auger that mixed the grain, moving grain from the bottom to the top, department spokesman Jeff Smetzler said. The auger was also spreading burning embers from the bottom to the top.

Employees reported the silo was about half full with 60,000 bushels of grain, enough to fill 40 semitrailers. Crews stood by with hoses ready as employees moved most of the grain out of the silo.

Other calls April 25-May 1

April 26: A car versus semi crash was reported in the 1600 block of North Argonne Road at 12:57 p.m. with extrication possibly needed. The semi left the scene. The car driver was removed safely. A car v ersus pedestrian accident was reported near the 16000 block of East Indiana Avenue at 2:59 p.m. The car left the area. A car fire was reported on west-bound Interstate 90 near the Sullivan Road overpass at 3:20 p.m. The car had mechanical issues. There was no fire.

April 27: A hit-and-run crash was reported at Argonne Road and Knox Avenue at 4:15 p.m.

April 28: A single vehicle crash was reported at the roundabout at Mission Avenue and Liberty Lake Road at 10:29 a.m. Witnesses said the driver appeared disoriented .

Friday: A possible illegal fire was reported in the 10600 block of East Eighth Avenue. The homeowner was burning branches in a backyard fire pit. He was told to put out the illegal fire. A fire alarm was reported at the Mirabeau Park Hotel in the 1100 block of North Sullivan Road at 11:31 a.m. Employees said that someone had pulled the fire alarm and there was no fire. A car versus pedestrian collision was reported in the 9400 block of East Fourth Avenue. A motorcycle versus pole crash was reported on Cataldo Avenue near the Harley Davidson dealership at 3:54 p.m. Witnesses said the rider was on the ground. A fire alarm sounded at Orchard Crest in the 200 block of South Evergreen Road at 8:28 p.m. Employees at the nursing home reported charring and smoke coming from a load of laundry that had been in the dryer. The clothes were removed and wet down. No other signs of fire were found.

Saturday: A natural gas leak was reported in the 9700 block of East Garland Avenue. A backhoe had hit and ruptured a natural gas line. Nearby residents were evacuated until Avista could respond and repair the line. A single vehicle rollover crash was reported in the 1300 block of South Henry Road at 9:32 p.m. The people in the car did not report any injuries.

Sunday: A two-vehicle crash that left one car on its side was reported at Appleway Boulevard and Dishman Mica Road at 12:17 p.m. A car versus pole crash was reported in the 9800 block of East Empire Way at 4:35 p.m. The collision sheared off the pole, which was being supported by the car and overhead wires.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 404 calls the week of April 25 to May 1, including 358 calls for emergency medical services. Additional responses included 24 car crashes, a faulty smoke detector sounding in a vacant home, a small plastic wagon that was set on fire and a reported dumpster fire.