UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200 FS1
12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPNU
2:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB
1 p.m.: Detroit at Houston FS1
4 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco FS1
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ABC
5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ESPN
Beach volleyball, women, NCAA Tournament
11 a.m.: Elimination semifinal ESPN2
Noon: Elimination semifinal ESPN2
1 p.m.: Fourth round ESPN2
3 p.m.: Elimination final ESPN2
Football, USFL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: British Masters Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
10 a.m.: Florida at Washington ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Colorado at Nashville TNT
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT
6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas TNT
Horse racing
9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep: preliminary races USA
11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC
Lacrosse, college men
7 a.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: Championship ESPNU
9 a.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN2
9 a.m.: America East Tournament: Championship ESPNU
Lacrosse, women, Pac-12 Tournament
Noon: Championship, Stanford vs. Arizona State Pac-12
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 274 Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN
Soccer, men, Premier League
7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
11:45 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool USA
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPNU
2 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12
Volleyball, college men
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
