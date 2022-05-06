The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., May 6, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200 FS1

12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying ESPN

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: North Carolina at NC State ESPNU

2:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington

4:30 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Texas at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB

1 p.m.: Detroit at Houston FS1

4 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco FS1

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ABC

5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC

Basketball, WNBA

3 p.m.: Connecticut at New York ESPN

Beach volleyball, women, NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Elimination semifinal ESPN2

Noon: Elimination semifinal ESPN2

1 p.m.: Fourth round ESPN2

3 p.m.: Elimination final ESPN2

Football, USFL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: British Masters Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

10 a.m.: Florida at Washington ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Colorado at Nashville TNT

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT

6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas TNT

Horse racing

9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep: preliminary races USA

11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC

Lacrosse, college men

7 a.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: Championship ESPNU

9 a.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN2

9 a.m.: America East Tournament: Championship ESPNU

Lacrosse, women, Pac-12 Tournament

Noon: Championship, Stanford vs. Arizona State Pac-12

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 274 Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN

Soccer, men, Premier League

7 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

11:45 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool USA

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPNU

2 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12

Volleyball, college men

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

