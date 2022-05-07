The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Sat., May 7, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400 FS1

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington

2 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston NBC

11 a.m.: Detroit at Houston or Oakland at Minnesota MLB

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

2 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels or St. Louis at San Fran. MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN

5 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT

Beach volleyball, women, NCAA Tournament

9:30 a.m.: Semifinal: UCLA vs. Florida St. ESPN2

1 p.m.: Championship: USC vs. TDB ESPN2

Bowling, PBA

10 a.m.: Playoff semifinals Fox 28

Football, USFL

Noon: Houston vs. New Orleans NBC

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: British Masters, Final Round Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

9:30 a.m.: Carolina at Boston ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TBS

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS

Horse racing, NYRA

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, men, Ivy League Tournament

9 a.m.: Championship: Princeton vs. Yale ESPNU

Rugby, men, MLR

7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Arsenal USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA

4 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC FS1

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Missouri at Alabama ESPNU

Noon: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12

Water polo, women, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: Championship: Stanford vs. USC ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

