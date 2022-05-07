On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., May 7, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400 FS1
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: UCLA at Washington Pac-12 Washington
2 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston NBC
11 a.m.: Detroit at Houston or Oakland at Minnesota MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
2 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Angels or St. Louis at San Fran. MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ESPN
5 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT
Beach volleyball, women, NCAA Tournament
9:30 a.m.: Semifinal: UCLA vs. Florida St. ESPN2
1 p.m.: Championship: USC vs. TDB ESPN2
Bowling, PBA
10 a.m.: Playoff semifinals Fox 28
Football, USFL
Noon: Houston vs. New Orleans NBC
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: British Masters, Final Round Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
9:30 a.m.: Carolina at Boston ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TBS
4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS
Horse racing, NYRA
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, men, Ivy League Tournament
9 a.m.: Championship: Princeton vs. Yale ESPNU
Rugby, men, MLR
7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Arsenal USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA
4 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC FS1
Softball, college
11 a.m.: Missouri at Alabama ESPNU
Noon: UCLA at Arizona St. Pac-12
Water polo, women, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: Championship: Stanford vs. USC ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
