On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Oakland at Detroit MLB

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4 TNT

7 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4 TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Carolina at Washington, Game 4 TBS

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4 ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4 ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4 TBS

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

