Sun., May 8, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Oakland at Detroit MLB
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4 TNT
7 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4 TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at Washington, Game 4 TBS
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4 ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4 ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4 TBS
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
