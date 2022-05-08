The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “City on Fire: A Novel,” Don Winslow (Morrow)

4. “Beautiful,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Good Left Undone: A Novel,” Adriana Trigiani (Dutton)

6. “The Investigator,” John Sandford (Putnam)

7. “The Baxters: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

8. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

9. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

10. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

Nonfiction

1. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

2. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil,” Tina Brown (Crown)

3. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir,” Tyrus (Post Hill)

4. “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

5. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith From Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

6. “Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean,” Daphne Oz (Morrow)

7. “Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise,” Dana Suskind (Dutton)

8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

9. “Good Eats: The Final Years,” Alton Brown (Abrams)

10. “The War on the West,” Douglas Murray (Broadside)

