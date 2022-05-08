This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “City on Fire: A Novel,” Don Winslow (Morrow)
4. “Beautiful,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “The Good Left Undone: A Novel,” Adriana Trigiani (Dutton)
6. “The Investigator,” John Sandford (Putnam)
7. “The Baxters: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
8. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
9. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
10. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)
2. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil,” Tina Brown (Crown)
3. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir,” Tyrus (Post Hill)
4. “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)
5. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith From Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
6. “Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean,” Daphne Oz (Morrow)
7. “Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise,” Dana Suskind (Dutton)
8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
9. “Good Eats: The Final Years,” Alton Brown (Abrams)
10. “The War on the West,” Douglas Murray (Broadside)
