This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Bestsellers

Fiction

1. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “City on Fire: A Novel,” Don Winslow (Morrow)

4. “Beautiful,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Good Left Undone: A Novel,” Adriana Trigiani (Dutton)

6. “The Investigator,” John Sandford (Putnam)

7. “The Baxters: A Novel,” Karen Kingsbury (Atria)

8. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

9. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

10. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

Nonfiction

1. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

2. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil,” Tina Brown (Crown)

3. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir,” Tyrus (Post Hill)

4. “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

5. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith From Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

6. “Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean,” Daphne Oz (Morrow)

7. “Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise,” Dana Suskind (Dutton)

8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

9. “Good Eats: The Final Years,” Alton Brown (Abrams)

10. “The War on the West,” Douglas Murray (Broadside)