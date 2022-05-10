On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., May 10, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh MLB
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle or Colorado at San Francisco MLB
12:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels FS1
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston TNT
6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis TNT
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: New York at Chicago CBSSN
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Noon: Coppa Italia final: Juventus vs. Inter Milan CBSSN
12:15 p.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Wolverhampton USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB 11:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
