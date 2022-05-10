The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 42° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., May 10, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh MLB

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle or Colorado at San Francisco MLB

12:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels FS1

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston TNT

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis TNT

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: New York at Chicago CBSSN

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Florida ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Calgary ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Noon: Coppa Italia final: Juventus vs. Inter Milan CBSSN

12:15 p.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Wolverhampton USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB 11:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.