On Sale for May 13

UPDATED: Wed., May 11, 2022
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Josh A on July 19 at Knitting Factory at knittingfactory.com and ticketmaster.com.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brett Young on July 30 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino; tickets are $39, $49, $59 and $79 at northernquest.com.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the Backseat Lovers on Aug. 11 at Knitting Factory at knittingfactory.com and ticketmaster.com.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for ”Deck the Halls With Disney Featuring DCappella” on Nov. 4 at First Interstate Center for the Arts; tickets are $33-$78 at ticketswest.com.
