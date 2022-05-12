On the Air
Thu., May 12, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Indiana St. at S. Illinois ESPNU
4 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois ESPNU
4 p.m.: Xavier at Connecticut FS1
5:30 p.m.: Mississippi at LSU ESPN2
7 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12 Washington
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ESPN
Football, USFL
5 p.m.: Michigan vs. Tampa Bay USA
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh TNT
6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Dallas TNT
Soccer, women
6:50 a.m.: UEFA U-17 Championship ESPNU
Softball, college
11 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. ESPNU
Noon: SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. TBD ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPN2
5 p.m.: Arizona St.at Washington Pac-12 Washington
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM
6:45 p.m.: Washington St. at UCLA 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Indianapolis NBC
5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Race at Kansas FS1
7:30 p.m.: NRHA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12 Washington
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta FS1
4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chi. White Sox or Boston at Texas MLB
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Arizona MLB
Boxing
6 p.m.: Showtime Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano SHO
Football, Australian rules
10 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney FS1
Football, USFL
Noon: New Orleans vs. New Jersey Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf
Lacrosse, college men, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Boston vs. Princeton ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. Penn ESPNU
2 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Virginia vs. Brown ESPNU
MMA, UFC Fight Night
4:30 p.m.: Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN2
7 p.m.: Main card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic ESPN2
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Bundesliga: DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig ESPN
Softball, college tournaments
8 a.m.: American Athletic Championship ESPN2
10 a.m.: ACC Championship ESPN2
Noon: Big 12 Championship ESPN2
2 p.m.: SEC Championship ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at UCLA 920-AM
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
9:30 a.m.: NRHA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
11 a.m.: IMSA USA
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 FS1
3:30 p.m.: NHRA: Virginia NHRA Nationals (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Miami at Florida St. ESPN2
Noon: Nebraska at Illinois ESPN2
Noon: Washington at USC Pac-12 Washington
Noon: Santa Clara at Gonzaga SWX
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
10:30 a.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB
1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: San Francisco at St. Louis ESPN
Bowling
11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Final Fox 28
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia NBC
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Houston Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup CBS
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
Lacrosse, college men, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Vermont vs. Maryland ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Ohio St. vs. Cornell ESPNU
2 p.m.: Harvard vs. Rutgers ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Delaware vs. Georgetown ESPNU
Rugby, college
1 p.m.: The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: TBD NBC
Rugby, men
Noon: MLR: Seattle at Rugby N.Y. Root+
Soccer, men
4 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur USA
6 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Everton USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at West Ham United USA
10:30 a.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC ESPN
1 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle ESPN
Soccer, women
6:50 a.m.: UEFA U-17 Championship ESPNU
Softball, college
4 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show ESPN2
Swimming
Noon: The U.S. National Championships NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at UCLA 700-AM
Noon: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 1080-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
