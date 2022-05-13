John Carver, Hops topple Indians in rain-shortened game

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians got off to a slow start Friday night, and wet weather didn’t make things any easier.

Hillsboro pitcher John Carver held the Indians scoreless through five innings, and the Hops finished with a rain-shortened 4-1 win in seven innings in a Northwest League baseball game.

Carver pitched seven innings, struck out 10 and gave up three hits.

The Hops’ Tristin English hit a two-run homer in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Hillsboro also scored unearned runs in the third and fifth innings.

Spokane scored its run in the sixth. Robby Martin led off with a double to right-center field. He scored three batters later on a fielding error to provide the final margin.

Spokane’s Evan Shawver (0-1) pitched six innings. He allowed two earned runs and five hits, struck out five and walked one.