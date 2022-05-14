Spokane drops pair of games at Hillsboro

From staff reports

Contending daily with wet weather, the Spokane Indians are in a dry spell.

Spokane was held to two hits and couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 4-0, seven-inning loss to the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday in the first game of a Northwest League doubleheader in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Hops collected a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

Benjamin Sems singled, and Julio Carreras doubled for the Indians in the opener.

Danny Oriente hit a two-run single in the Hops’ three-run first inning.

Hillsboro starter Jamison Hill gave up one hit in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

In the second game, A.J. Vukovich’s RBI single drove in Cam Coursey in the bottom of the fifth to provide the final margin.

Spokane’s Bladimir Restituyo led off the third with a triple, and Robby Martin Jr. drove him in with a sacrifice fly for a 1-1 tie.

Spokane has compiled eight hits in 69 at-bats (.115) in its last three games.

The teams conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m.