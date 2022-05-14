The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., May 14, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

9:30 a.m.: NRHA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

11 a.m.: IMSA Lexus GP USA

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 FS1

3:30 p.m.: NHRA: Virginia NHRA Nationals (Taped) FS1

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Miami at Florida St. ESPN2

Noon: Nebraska at Illinois ESPN2

Noon: Washington at USC Pac-12 Washington

Noon: Santa Clara at Gonzaga SWX

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root

10:30 a.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: San Francisco at St. Louis ESPN

Bowling

11 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Final Fox 28

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia NBC

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Houston Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup CBS

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf

Lacrosse, college men, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Vermont vs. Maryland ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Ohio St. vs. Cornell ESPNU

2 p.m.: Harvard vs. Rutgers ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Delaware vs. Georgetown ESPNU

Rugby, college

1 p.m.: The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: TBD NBC

Rugby, men

Noon: MLR: Seattle at Rugby N.Y. Root+

Soccer, men

4 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur USA

6 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at West Ham United USA

10:30 a.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC ESPN

1 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle ESPN

Soccer, women

6:50 a.m.: UEFA U-17 Championship: Germany vs. Spain ESPNU

Softball, college

4 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show ESPN2

Swimming

Noon: The U.S. National Championships NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at UCLA 700-AM

Noon: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 1080-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

