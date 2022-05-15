On the Air
Sun., May 15, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
4 p.m.: Houston at Boston OR St. Louis at N.Y. Mets MLB
8 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland MLB
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM
