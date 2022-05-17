On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., May 17, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Hockey, IIHF men’s world championships
6 a.m.: Norway vs. Austria NHL
10 a.m.: Finland vs. Sweden NHL
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee or Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB
1 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers or Minnesota at Oakland MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at NY Mets or Seattle at Toronto MLB
4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ESPN
Rodeo, women’s
5:30 p.m.: World Championship, Fort Worth, Texas CBSSN
Soccer, men’s
Noon: Rangers FC at Eintracht Frankfurt CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: WSU Cougar Baseball Coaches Show 920-AM
Baseball, MLB 3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
