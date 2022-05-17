The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
UPDATED: Tue., May 17, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Hockey, IIHF men’s world championships

6 a.m.: Norway vs. Austria NHL

10 a.m.: Finland vs. Sweden NHL

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee or Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB

1 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers or Minnesota at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at NY Mets or Seattle at Toronto MLB

4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ESPN

Rodeo, women’s

5:30 p.m.: World Championship, Fort Worth, Texas CBSSN

Soccer, men’s

Noon: Rangers FC at Eintracht Frankfurt CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk 6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: WSU Cougar Baseball Coaches Show 920-AM

Baseball, MLB 3 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.