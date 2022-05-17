Prep roundup: West Valley, Pullman softball advance in 2A districts; Pullman boys soccer ousted at state

From staff reports

Roundup of high school state and district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Fastpitch softball

West Valley 12, Rogers 0: Rilee Homer pitched a near-perfect game, striking out 15 and allowing only one runner on base due to an error in the last inning, and the Eagles (10-10) eliminated the visiting Pirates (0-21) in the first round of the District 8 2A tournament.

Homer hit a double and two singles, and Ivy Carter added two doubles and single for West Valley.

The Eagles face second-seeded Clarkston in a semifinal on Saturday.

Pullman 11, East Valley 9: Elsie McDougle went 5 for 5 with four runs and an RBI and the visiting Greyhounds (7-14) eliminated the Knights (8-13) in a District 8 2A first-round game.

Suhailey Reyes went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Pullman, which faces top-seeded Shadle Park in a semifinal on Saturday.

Liberty 14, Asotin 5: Jaidyn Stephens struck out 10 in a seven-inning complete game and hit a triple with two RBIs and the Lancers (20-3) beat the visiting Panthers (12-6) in a District 7 2B semifinal.

Lilli DeLeon went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Anna Pittman hit a three-run home run for Liberty, which faces Colfax in the district title game on Saturday.

McKenzie Adler-Nowoj went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for Asotin.

Colfax 9, Northwest Christian 3: The Bulldogs (20-1) beat the Crusaders (11-7) in a District 7 2B semifinal.

Boys soccer

Tumwater 2, Pullman 1: The visiting Thunderbirds (11-3) eliminated the Greyhounds (17-3) in a State 2A first-round game.

Tumwater advances to a quarterfinal this weekend.

Baseball

Odessa 9, Riverside Christian 4: Collin Martin struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings and the Tigers (10-6) beat the visiting Crusaders in a State 1B play-in game.

Odessa advances to play top-seeded DeSales in a quarterfinal at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla on Saturday.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 8, Orcas Island 7: The Wildcats (14-2) beat the visiting Vikings in a State 1B play-in game.

WCK faces third-seeded Naselle in a quarterfinal at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake on Saturday.

St. Maries 9, New Plymouth 4: Shaun Hunter went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs and the Lumberjacks (6-12) beat the Pilgrims (13-15) in an Idaho 2A State play-in game at Orofino HS.

Dillon Holder went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for St. Maries, which faces Malad in a state first-round game on Thursday .

Tennis

District 7 1A championships: Deer Park’s Carmen Kiewert and Lakeside’s Kyle Dillingham won singles titles during the District 7 1A championships.

Freeman’s Abby Bryant and Ashley Boswell won the girls doubles title.

Riverside’s Tyce Lyons and Gavin Garrison won the boys doubles title.

Yakima Tennis Club will host the state tournament on May 27 and 28.