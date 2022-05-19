Area roundup:

From staff reports

North Idaho College softball won its first game in the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday, defeating Douglas 12-9 at Merkel Sports Complex before losing to Southwestern Oregon 11-8.

Aleksya Batoon hit a walk-off three-run home run in the eighth inning of the Cardinals’ win over Douglas.

NIC rallied from a 7-0 deficit to take an 8-7 lead against SOCC (40-6), but allowed four runs in the sixth.

The Cardinals (30-16) had a five-game winning streak snapped.

NIC will face Chemeketa in a loser-out at 10 a.m. Friday.

Basketball

The Lilac City Legends professional basketball team will hold its “Blue-White” intrasquad game on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake. Tickets are on sale for $10 apiece. For more information, visit lilaccitylegends.com/event/blue-white-game/.