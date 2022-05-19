The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 54° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Thu., May 19, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPNU

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon Pac-12

7 p.m.: Southern Cal at Stanford Pac-12

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Liberty vs. Georgia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech ESPNU

1 p.m.: Oregon St. vs. Ohio St. ESPNU

2 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Texas A&M ESPN2

3 p.m.: South Florida vs. Mississippi St. ESPNU

5 p.m.: San Diego St. vs. LSU ESPN2

7 p.m.: Grand Canyon at UCLA ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Championship (Buck and Collins) ESPN

11 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN / ESPN2

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Black-Eyed Susan USA

Hockey, IIHF World Championship

6 a.m.: Great Britain vs. Finland NHL

10 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia NHL

2 a.m. (Saturday): U.S. vs. Sweden NHL

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

8 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco or NY Mets at Colorado MLB

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: NBA draft combine ESPN2

11 a.m.: NBA draft combine ESPNEWS

6 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: NY Rangers at Carolina ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ESPN

Rodeo, PBR

7 p.m.: World Finals CBSSN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, college

3:45 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Australian rules football

Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1

Auto racing

3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPNU

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

Boxing

5 p.m.: WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum ESPN

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPNU

Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

10 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN

11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

Noon: TBD, Regional ESPN

1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN

2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

5 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

7 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

Fishing

5 a.m.: Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Preakness Stakes NBC

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

6 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1

Baseball, NWL

3 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston ABC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis TNT

Soccer, MLS

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC Fox

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala. NBC

4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Birmingham NBC

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

5:09 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Australian rules football

Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: panish Grand Prix ESPN2

1 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay TNT

12:30 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

5 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN2

Rodeo, PBR

9 a.m.: World Finals CBS

Soccer, Premier League

8 a.m.: Manchester City at Aston Villa NBC

8 a.m.: Norwich at Spurs SYFY

8 a.m.: Liverpool at Wolves USA

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: TBA FS1

1 p.m.: TBA Fox

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Chicago at Washington ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories