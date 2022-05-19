On the Air
UPDATED: Thu., May 19, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPNU
1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon Pac-12
7 p.m.: Southern Cal at Stanford Pac-12
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Liberty vs. Georgia ESPNU
11 a.m.: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech ESPNU
1 p.m.: Oregon St. vs. Ohio St. ESPNU
2 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Texas A&M ESPN2
3 p.m.: South Florida vs. Mississippi St. ESPNU
5 p.m.: San Diego St. vs. LSU ESPN2
7 p.m.: Grand Canyon at UCLA ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Championship (Buck and Collins) ESPN
11 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN / ESPN2
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Black-Eyed Susan USA
Hockey, IIHF World Championship
6 a.m.: Great Britain vs. Finland NHL
10 a.m.: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia NHL
2 a.m. (Saturday): U.S. vs. Sweden NHL
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
8 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco or NY Mets at Colorado MLB
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: NBA draft combine ESPN2
11 a.m.: NBA draft combine ESPNEWS
6 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: NY Rangers at Carolina ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ESPN
Rodeo, PBR
7 p.m.: World Finals CBSSN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, college
3:45 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Australian rules football
Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1
Auto racing
3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPNU
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
Boxing
5 p.m.: WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum ESPN
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPNU
Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
10 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN
11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
Noon: TBD, Regional ESPN
1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN
2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
5 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
7 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
Fishing
5 a.m.: Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Preakness Stakes NBC
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
6 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1
Baseball, NWL
3 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston ABC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis TNT
Soccer, MLS
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC Fox
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala. NBC
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Birmingham NBC
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
5:09 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Australian rules football
Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: panish Grand Prix ESPN2
1 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: TBD, Quarterfinal ESPNU
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay TNT
12:30 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
5 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN2
Rodeo, PBR
9 a.m.: World Finals CBS
Soccer, Premier League
8 a.m.: Manchester City at Aston Villa NBC
8 a.m.: Norwich at Spurs SYFY
8 a.m.: Liverpool at Wolves USA
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: TBA FS1
1 p.m.: TBA Fox
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Chicago at Washington ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
