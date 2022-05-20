On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Australian rules football
Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1
Auto racing
3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPNU
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway FS1
Boxing, WBO
5 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum ESPN
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPNU
Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Penn ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Princeton at Yale ESPNU
Softball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
10 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN
11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
Noon: TBD, Regional ESPN
1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN
2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU
5 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
7 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2
Fishing
5 a.m.: Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
Horse racing
2 p.m.: Preakness Stakes NBC
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
6 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1
Baseball, NWL
3 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston ABC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis TNT
Soccer, MLS
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC Fox
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala. NBC
4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Birmingham NBC
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
5:09 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
