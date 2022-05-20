The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Australian rules football

Midnight: AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle FS1

Auto racing

3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPNU

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway FS1

Boxing, WBO

5 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum ESPN

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa ESPNU

Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Penn ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Princeton at Yale ESPNU

Softball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

10 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN

11 a.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

Noon: TBD, Regional ESPN

1 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN

2 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

3 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

4 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPNU

5 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

7 p.m.: TBD, Regional ESPN2

Fishing

5 a.m.: Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

Horse racing

2 p.m.: Preakness Stakes NBC

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

6 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1

Baseball, NWL

3 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane SWX

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston ABC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis TNT

Soccer, MLS

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC Fox

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala. NBC

4:30 p.m.: Michigan at Birmingham NBC

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

5:09 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

