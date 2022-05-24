Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

The Farm Chicks Vintage & Handmade Fair – Admission tickets are available for purchase Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Spokane Fairgrounds ticket windows and throughout the operating hours of the Farm Chicks Fair from June 4-5. Tickets are good for both days. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10.

Classes/Workshops

Watercolor With Sam Brooks – An all-levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20 class. (509) 447-9277.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday through June 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Perennial Shrubs Class – New Leaf Nursery plant expert Laurie Wilson teaches the basics of pruning new and well-established plants to produce stunning results. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

The Flower Pot Gals – Create a one-of-a-kind pot that reflects your mood and personality. It is the perfect complement for a backyard summertime picnic or the centerpiece of a garden shed. A flowering plant and soil are included, along with all necessary materials and supplies. June 7, 6-8 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $40. (208) 762-4825.

Get Bombed! – Bath bomb workshop and take 10-15 bath bombs and detailed handouts to make your own bath bombs at home. June 10, 6-8 p.m. Greencastle Soap Co., 203 N. Stone St. $50. (509) 466-7223.

“Spin and Spin” at June ArtWalk – We are bringing back the much-anticipated “Spin and Sip” during the second Friday of the month’s Art Walk. This will be a great introduction to throwing on a pottery wheel while getting your wine on. Bring a friend or treat yourself in this mini-throwing session. June 10, 7-7:40 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

Viking Penguin With Collista Krebs – Learn to make penguins with personality out of clay. June 11, 9 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $40. (509) 325-1500.

Medicare: Getting Started – Learn the ABCDs of Medicare. A trained SHIBA volunteer presents the following Medicare topics: Medicare Parts A, B and C; how and when to enroll; prescription drug coverage (Part D); Medigaps; Advantage plans; financial assistance; and Medicare fraud. June 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Pine Needle Basket Weaving – Learn to create a small basket from local Ponderosa Pine needles and take home your creation. During the 4-hour class, students will be able to finish a small 4- to-5-inch diameter basket. All material will be provided. June 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

Home/Garden

“Habitat for Everyone: A Few Easy Techniques” – Ken Bevis, stewardship wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Natural Resources, will present “Habitat for Everyone: A Few Easy Techniques” addressing these ideas with a few concrete suggestions we can all apply at home. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from master gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For more information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays, through Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Spring Plant Sale – the Spring Plant Sale raises funds for projects and activities that support Manito Park and includes a spectacular selection of perennials, house plants and handmade Home and Garden Décor items. List of all plants available at bit.ly/3LXBb2V. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Manito Park Art Festival – second annual Art Festival on the lawn just east of Duncan Garden. Enjoy shopping for art from local vendors, music, children’s activities and music from Kyle Richard. If you are an artist that is interested in being a part of the event, apply at bit.ly/3itMCmo. June 11, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Pets

Pandemic Dogs and Separation Anxiety – SCRAPS trainer Kevin Vanhook shares tips on how to soothe your dog when transitioning from working remotely to returning to the office and other reasons your pet might have separation anxiety. Registration is required. Multiple dates and locations available. Thursday, June 7 and 11. 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350. June 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Airway Heights Library, 1213 S. Lundstrom St., Airway Heights. Free. (509) 893-8250. June 11, 10-11 a.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.