The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 56° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., May 24, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, Africa League

9 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. FAP NBATV

Baseball, college tournaments

7 a.m.: Texas vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU

9 a.m.: Arizona vs. Oregon Pac-12

12:45 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Stanford Pac-12

4:45 p.m.: Washington vs. Oregon State Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: California vs. UCLA Pac-12

Golf, college women’s

2 p.m.: Team Match Play National Championship Golf

Golf

10:30 a.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Golf

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh MLB

12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco or L.A. Dodgers at Washington MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB

7:30 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels or Boston at Chicago White Sox MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:40 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events are subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.