On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., May 24, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, Africa League
9 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. FAP NBATV
Baseball, college tournaments
7 a.m.: Texas vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Arizona vs. Oregon Pac-12
12:45 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Stanford Pac-12
4:45 p.m.: Washington vs. Oregon State Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: California vs. UCLA Pac-12
Golf, college women’s
2 p.m.: Team Match Play National Championship Golf
Golf
10:30 a.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Golf
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh MLB
12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco or L.A. Dodgers at Washington MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB
7:30 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels or Boston at Chicago White Sox MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:40 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events are subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.