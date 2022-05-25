On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., May 25, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college tournaments
9 a.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. Arizona State Pac-12
12:45 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD Pac-12
2 p.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. TCU ESPNU
4:45 p.m.: Pac-12: Arizona vs. Stanford Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Big 12: TBD ESPNU
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD Pac-12
Softball, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Texas at Arkansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Clemson at Oklahoma State ESPN2
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf
10 a.m.: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
4 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf
Hockey, men’s IIHF World Championship
6 a.m.: Sweden vs. Canada NHL
10 a.m.: Switzerland vs. U.S. NHL
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati MLB
3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Atlanta MLB
6:30 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Angels or Texas at Oakland MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
