The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 68° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., May 25, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college tournaments

9 a.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. Arizona State Pac-12

12:45 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD Pac-12

2 p.m.: Big 12: Texas vs. TCU ESPNU

4:45 p.m.: Pac-12: Arizona vs. Stanford Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Big 12: TBD ESPNU

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD Pac-12

Softball, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Texas at Arkansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Clemson at Oklahoma State ESPN2

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf

10 a.m.: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

4 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf

Hockey, men’s IIHF World Championship

6 a.m.: Sweden vs. Canada NHL

10 a.m.: Switzerland vs. U.S. NHL

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati MLB

3:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Atlanta MLB

6:30 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Angels or Texas at Oakland MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.