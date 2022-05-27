Education Notebook

WYCA Fundraiser

NEWTech Veterinary Assisting students are hosting a fundraiser for the YWCA. Our Spokane YWCA is the only local domestic violence shelter that can house pets with their owners. My students are raising monetary donations to provide veterinary care for the injured animals.

Six local veterinary clinics are serving as drop-off locations for donated pet items. Those clinics are Cat’s Meow Feline Veterinary Clinic, Hunter Veterinary Clinic, Indian Trail Animal Hospital, Legacy Animal Medical Center, Mt. Spokane Veterinary Clinic and Union Animal Hospital.

Pets that come into the shelter are any pet - from cats and dogs to reptiles, birds, and hamsters. Donated items needed would be new pet beds, bowls, leashes, collars, cages, carriers, crates, new toys, bedding, etc.

Donation days end Friday. Monetary donations can be made directly through NEWtech Prep in the business office or online at spokaneschools.org

Finch and Franklin Summer Express

2022 Summer Express Registration is open. The Express Summer Program offers full-day licensed childcare with fun and enriching activities for incoming 1st through 7th graders who are enrolled in Spokane Public Schools.

Registration forms must be completed for each child and turned into the billing office downtown before starting. We require a minimum of two full business days after receiving complete registration forms before your first day of childcare, to ensure proper student safety/staffing ratios and licensing requirements. Rate is $49 per day, per child. A minimum three-week enrollment (three days per week) is required. Full-day rates apply with no hourly rate.

Summer program will run June 27 through August 19. Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Express will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. For more information and access to registration forms, go to spokaneschools.org. Immunization required.

Riverside School district is hiring

Riverside School District is hiring for multiple open positions including cook helpers, custodial, administrative assistants, nursing, teachers and paraprofessionals.

Application deadline is open until position is filled. to learn more and apply for positions, go to riversidesd.org.