The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 56° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., May 27, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Australian rules football

2 a.m.: Western at West Coast FS1

11:30 p.m.: Essendon at Port Adelaide FS1

Auto racing

3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco ESPN2

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament semifinals

9 a.m.: Cornell vs. Rutgers ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Princeton ESPN2

Softball, NCAA Tournament, super regionals

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Florida ESPN

11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Central Florida ESPN

1 p.m.: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona ESPNU

3 p.m.: Stanford vs. Oregon St. ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. Duke ESPN2

8 p.m.: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern ESPN2

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC

2:20 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

2:20 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit FS1

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona Fox

7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. TBD ………………………Pac-12

TBD: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. TBD………………………Pac-12

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN

Soccer, men’s, UEFA

Noon: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid CBS

Tennis

8 a.m.: French Open NBC

Track and field, IAAF Diamond League

1:30 p.m.: Prefontaine Classic NBC

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay at Birmingham, Ala. USA

6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan at Birmingham, Ala. FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM Baseball, NWL

5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.