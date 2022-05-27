On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., May 27, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Australian rules football
2 a.m.: Western at West Coast FS1
11:30 p.m.: Essendon at Port Adelaide FS1
Auto racing
3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco ESPN2
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
Lacrosse, men’s NCAA Tournament semifinals
9 a.m.: Cornell vs. Rutgers ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Princeton ESPN2
Softball, NCAA Tournament, super regionals
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Florida ESPN
11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Central Florida ESPN
1 p.m.: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona ESPNU
3 p.m.: Stanford vs. Oregon St. ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. Duke ESPN2
8 p.m.: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern ESPN2
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC
2:20 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
2:20 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit FS1
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona Fox
7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. TBD ………………………Pac-12
TBD: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. TBD………………………Pac-12
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton ESPN
Soccer, men’s, UEFA
Noon: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid CBS
Tennis
8 a.m.: French Open NBC
Track and field, IAAF Diamond League
1:30 p.m.: Prefontaine Classic NBC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay at Birmingham, Ala. USA
6 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan at Birmingham, Ala. FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM Baseball, NWL
5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
