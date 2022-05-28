On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ESPN
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 NBC
2:30 p.m.: California Trials Invitational FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox
Baseball, college tournament championships
9 a.m.: ACC: Pittsburgh vs. N.C. State ESPN2
Noon: SEC: Florida vs. Tennessee/Kentucky ESPN2
3 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. UCLA/Oregon State………………….ESPN2
Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Boston College ESPN
Softball, NCAA Tournament, super regionals
11 a.m.: Florida at Virginia Tech ESPN
1 p.m.: Northwestern at Arizona State, if necessary ESPN
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC
3:30 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf
Horse racing, NYRA
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5:40 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN
Rugby, men’s, MLR
3:30 p.m.: NOLA Gold at New England FS1
Football, USFL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Birmingham Fox
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.