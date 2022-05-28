The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix ESPN

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 NBC

2:30 p.m.: California Trials Invitational FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 Fox

Baseball, college tournament championships

9 a.m.: ACC: Pittsburgh vs. N.C. State ESPN2

Noon: SEC: Florida vs. Tennessee/Kentucky ESPN2

3 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. UCLA/Oregon State………………….ESPN2

Lacrosse, women’s NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Boston College ESPN

Softball, NCAA Tournament, super regionals

11 a.m.: Florida at Virginia Tech ESPN

1 p.m.: Northwestern at Arizona State, if necessary ESPN

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Dutch Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC

3:30 p.m.: Bank of Hope LPGA match play Golf

Horse racing, NYRA

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5:40 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN

Rugby, men’s, MLR

3:30 p.m.: NOLA Gold at New England FS1

Football, USFL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Birmingham Fox

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

