Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College

9 a.m.: NCAA Selection Show ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Minnesota at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia MLB

4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets MLB

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at Texas MLB

Hockey, NHL Playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 ESPN

Lacross, College Men

10 a.m.: NCAA Championship: Cornell vs. Maryland ESPN

Rugby, College Men

1 p.m.: Collegiate Sevens Championship CBS Sports

Tennis

8 a.m.: The French Open, Round of 16 NBC

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

