On the air
Sun., May 29, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College
9 a.m.: NCAA Selection Show ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Minnesota at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia MLB
4 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets MLB
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at Texas MLB
Hockey, NHL Playoffs
5 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 ESPN
Lacross, College Men
10 a.m.: NCAA Championship: Cornell vs. Maryland ESPN
Rugby, College Men
1 p.m.: Collegiate Sevens Championship CBS Sports
Tennis
8 a.m.: The French Open, Round of 16 NBC
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
