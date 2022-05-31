On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Golf, college men’s NCAA championships
2 p.m.: Team Match Play National Championship Golf
4 p.m.: Capital One’s The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen TNT / TruTV
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Diego at St. Louis OR Washington at NY Mets MLB
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland MLB
4 p.m.: LA Angels at NY Yankees FS1
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5:10 p.m.: ECF: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1 ESPN
Soccer, men’s
11:30 a.m.: UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final FS1
4 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, Cincinnati ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Indiana at New York CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
