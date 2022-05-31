The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., May 31, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Golf, college men’s NCAA championships

2 p.m.: Team Match Play National Championship Golf

4 p.m.: Capital One’s The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen TNT / TruTV

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Diego at St. Louis OR Washington at NY Mets MLB

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: LA Angels at NY Yankees FS1

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5:10 p.m.: ECF: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1 ESPN

Soccer, men’s

11:30 a.m.: UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final FS1

4 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, Cincinnati ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Indiana at New York CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

