Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spokane Jewelers Guild – Guild members work in sterling silver, titanium, copper and mixed metals, as well as vitreous glass enamel, polymer clay, fibers, found objects, crystal, and precious and semi precious gemstones. Techniques include silversmithing, beadwork, weaving (wire, fibers, beads), designs strung with gemstone beads, fusing, riveting and more. Tuesday-Nov. 30, 11 a.m. Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 385-2369.

Shadle Park Booster Craft Show – Annual show featuring items from local craftspeople for sale. Sunday, 10 a.m. Shadle Park High School, 4327 N. Ash St. Free. (509) 354-6700.

Mead Bandwagon Craft Fair – Annual craft fair featuring arts, crafts, face painting and more. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mead High School, 302 W. Hastings Road. $2. (509) 465-7000.

Ridgeline Band Booster’s First Annual Fall Craft Fair – Fall Craft Fair featuring over 80 crafters/vendors, baked goods and concessions for sale all day. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ridgeline High School, 20150 E. Country Vista Dr., Liberty Lake. $2. (509) 558-3800.

Classes/Workshops

Pottery Fundamentals II – Instructed by Erik Rodgers, in this beginner to intermediate level class, students will build on their experience on the potter’s wheel and learn new techniques to expand their ceramics practice. Techniques covered will vary based on student interest but may include: handles, foot rings, adding textures, lids and using studio tools. Wednesday-Dec. 14, 11 a.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $175.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Fireside Stitching – Gather around the library’s story room fireplace to create an embroidered dishtowel design of your choice. Over the course of five weeks, children ages 9-12 will learn basic embroidery stitches and techniques to produce a finished product they’ll be proud of! Supplies, stories and hot cocoa will be provided. Register at cdalibrary.org/library-events/fireside-stitching/. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas, and get feedback. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Lapis Sky Herbal Class Series: Yellow Dock – In the upcoming Lapis Sky offering, participants will deepen their understanding of wild medicinal Yellow Dock Dock by examining ki’s unfolding growth patterns, texture, taste and ecological niche found within the rich tapestry of our human and non human community. Participants can bring home their drawings. Learn more about this event at lapissky.net. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Harmony Woods Retreat Center, 11507 S. Keeney Road. $50.

Basic Lighting for Videos, Vlogs and TikTok – Learn how lighting can make your videos stand out. Discuss backlighting, defusing, three-point, set and focal lighting. Adults. Register at scld.org/locations/spokane-valley/. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Dogs with Attitude Sculpture Class with Collista Krebs – A fast moving three pound sculpture class of dogs with attitude. Bring a picture of your dog or any dog that you like. You will be given 3lbs of clay and will be walked through hand building your sculpture. For ages 12 and up. Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Caring For Holiday Flowers – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shows us how to care for holiday flowers such as amaryllis, poinsettias, and holiday cactus. Adults. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Winter Bulbs – Learn about container planting of spring bulbs for winter enjoyment. Master Gardener Steve Nokes will guide you in selecting spring bulbs and offers tips for planting them to enjoy during the winter months. Adults. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.