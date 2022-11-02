The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:49 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma City NBATV

Football, college

4 p.m.: UTEP at Rice CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Prime

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf

11 p.m.: Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change

