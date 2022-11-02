On the Air
Nov. 2, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:49 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma City NBATV
Football, college
4 p.m.: UTEP at Rice CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Prime
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf
11 p.m.: Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change
