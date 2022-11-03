On the Air
Nov. 3, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:52 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
3 p.m.: Qualifying: Lucas Oil 150 FS1
4 p.m.: Practice: Championship Race Phoenix USA
5 p.m.: Practice: Cup Series Championship USA
7 p.m.: Lucas Oil 150 FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota ESPN
7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root/Root+
Football, college
4 p.m.: Duke at Boston College ESPN2
4 p.m.: UMass at UConn CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington ESPN2
Football, high school
6 p.m.: Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep SWX
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf
Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
8:30 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Columbus at Colorado NHL
Soccer, college women’s
2 p.m.: UCLA at USC Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
12:30 p.m.: Qualifying: Cup Series Championship USA
3 p.m.: Xfinity: Championship Race Phoenix USA
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York NBATV
7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix NBATV / Root+
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Air Force at Army CBS
9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Charlotte CBSSN
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern ABC
9 a.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU
9 a.m.: Florida at Texas A&M ESPN
9 a.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at TCU Fox 28
9 a.m.: Iowa at Purdue FS1
Noon: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX
12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana ABC
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas FS1
12:30 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State CBSSN
1 p.m.: Navy at Cincinnati EPNU
4 p.m.: Alabama at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State FS1
4 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State CBSSN
4 p.m.: Houston at SMU NFL
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame NBC
4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: James Madison at Louisville ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Florida State at Miami ABC
7:30 p.m.: California at USC ESPN
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf
Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Colorado at Columbus NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Root
Soccer, men’s
8 a.m.: Fulham vs. Manchester City USA
10:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Everton NBC
1 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 1080-AM / 92.5-FM / 105.3-FM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR: Cup Series Championship NBC
Baseball, World Series
5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston, if necessary Fox 28
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: Montreal at Hamilton ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at N.Y. Jets CBS
1 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City NBC
Golf, men’s
2:30 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Toronto at Carolina ESPN
6 p.m.: Florida at Anaheim NHL
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Chelsea USA
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN
6 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio vs. Roma CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: USL League One: Tormenta vs. Chattanooga ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston, if necessary 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.