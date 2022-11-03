The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 3, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:52 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

3 p.m.: Qualifying: Lucas Oil 150 FS1

4 p.m.: Practice: Championship Race Phoenix USA

5 p.m.: Practice: Cup Series Championship USA

7 p.m.: Lucas Oil 150 FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota ESPN

7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root/Root+

Football, college

4 p.m.: Duke at Boston College ESPN2

4 p.m.: UMass at UConn CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington ESPN2

Football, high school

6 p.m.: Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep SWX

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf

Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

8:30 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Columbus at Colorado NHL

Soccer, college women’s

2 p.m.: UCLA at USC Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

12:30 p.m.: Qualifying: Cup Series Championship USA

3 p.m.: Xfinity: Championship Race Phoenix USA

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at New York NBATV

7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix NBATV / Root+

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Air Force at Army CBS

9 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Charlotte CBSSN

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern ABC

9 a.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU

9 a.m.: Florida at Texas A&M ESPN

9 a.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at TCU Fox 28

9 a.m.: Iowa at Purdue FS1

Noon: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana ABC

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas FS1

12:30 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State CBSSN

1 p.m.: Navy at Cincinnati EPNU

4 p.m.: Alabama at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State FS1

4 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State CBSSN

4 p.m.: Houston at SMU NFL

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame NBC

4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: James Madison at Louisville ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Florida State at Miami ABC

7:30 p.m.: California at USC ESPN

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf

Noon: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: Toto Japan Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Colorado at Columbus NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Toronto NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh Root

Soccer, men’s

8 a.m.: Fulham vs. Manchester City USA

10:30 a.m.: Leicester City vs. Everton NBC

1 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM / 1080-AM / 92.5-FM / 105.3-FM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR: Cup Series Championship NBC

Baseball, World Series

5:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston, if necessary Fox 28

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: Montreal at Hamilton ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: British Columbia at Calgary ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at N.Y. Jets CBS

1 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City NBC

Golf, men’s

2:30 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Toronto at Carolina ESPN

6 p.m.: Florida at Anaheim NHL

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Chelsea USA

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Johnstone CBSSN

6 a.m.: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio vs. Roma CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: USL League One: Tormenta vs. Chattanooga ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston, if necessary 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Arizona 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Portland 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

