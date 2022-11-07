Social Calendara

Annual Corporate Kettle Kick Off – The Salvation Army Spokane is seeking local businesses to participate in its Annual Corporate Kettle Kick-Off. Ring bells for a full day or a four hour shift at The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles. Funds raised through these kettles (as well as virtual kettles) remain local to help vulnerable children and families at Christmas and into the next year. For more information, please contact Brian Pickering at (509) 329-2740 or brian.pickering@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Book Sale in Liberty Lake – All purchases help to support Liberty Lake Municipal Library programs. Please pay by cash or check payable to FLLML. Friday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake. (509) 232-2510.

Celebrate the Season Bash – Kick off the Christmas season with delicious food, awards, music and ugly sweaters at The Salvation Army’s Celebrate the Season Bash. Will feature guest speaker, Anton Watson. Numerous prizes will be available, including a trip to Hawaii, a weekend stay at a beautiful Lakeview Lodge on Deer Lake, golf packages and more. All funds raised will remain local to help The Salvation Army provide a hand up to vulnerable children, families and individuals. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Centennial Hotel Spokane, 303 W. North River Drive. $25/per person; $200/table of eight. (509) 326-8000.

Reading Between The Wines – Wine, words, sips, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction will help support adult literacy at Reading Between the Wines. The Literacy Project of North Idaho will host the event to support adult literacy in our community. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3CJ1jMd. For more information, contact Kat Gilmore at (208) 450-2669 or visit theliteracyprojectni.org. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $40/individuals; $75/couples or twosomes. (208) 457-8950.