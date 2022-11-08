Achievements
Nov. 8, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:13 p.m.
The following area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Biola University in La Mirada, California, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6 and at least 12 credit hours: Anna Boyer, of Colbert; Daniel Clary, of Spokane; Bradie Mathews, of Mead; and Charlotte McKinley and Macie Ugrin-Smith, both of Spokane Valley.
Sara Zwink, of Liberty Lake, has graduated from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the college’s fall commencement. Zwink received a Doctor of Chiropractic.
