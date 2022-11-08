On the Air
Nov. 8, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college
5 p.m.: Monmouth at Seton Hall … FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Charlotte … Root / Root+
4:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn … ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers … ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Central Michigan … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Kent State at Bowling Green … CBSSN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington … TNT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim … TNT
Soccer, men’s
9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Sassuolo … CBSSN
2 p.m.: World Cup: U.S. men’s roster reveal show … ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show … 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
