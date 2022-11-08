The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 8, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:52 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college

5 p.m.: Monmouth at Seton Hall … FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Charlotte … Root / Root+

4:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn … ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers … ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Central Michigan … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Kent State at Bowling Green … CBSSN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington … TNT

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim … TNT

Soccer, men’s

9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Sassuolo … CBSSN

2 p.m.: World Cup: U.S. men’s roster reveal show … ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show … 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

