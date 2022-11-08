Spokane Audubon meeting features chapter’s “Save-A-Bird Team” help for birds in need

The Spokane Audubon Society’s Nov. 16 meeting, featuring the chapter’s “Save-A-Bird Team” help for birds in need, will be both in-person and available via Zoom on-line.

The meeting will be held at The Hive, a Spokane Public Library at 2904 E. Sprague Ave., starting at 6:15 p.m. in Event Room A where the chapter will sell bird-related new and used items as a fundraiser for the bird help team.

The SAS 2023 calendar of birds will also be available for purchase at the meeting. Details on joining the on-line Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. are in the chapter’s November “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

SAS board member Bea Harrison, a self-taught naturalist who has worked for The Nature Conservancy, Smithsonian Institute, and Washington departments of Natural Resources and Parks, will make the presentation on the team of volunteers that she leads.

The team formed at the beginning of the year when there were no longer any state-licensed wildlife rehabilitators left in Spokane County and all requests for help with sick or orphaned birds had to use the Washington State University Wildlife Ward in Pullman. The SAS team coordinated with the Spokane office of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to respond to requests for help.

Since March, it has handled about 100 situations with advice for self-help, renesting of grounded young birds, and capture and transport of birds either to WSU or to local cooperating veterinarians for assessment and sometimes euthanization.