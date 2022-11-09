On the Air
Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6 p.m.: North Dakota at Creighton FS1
8 p.m.: Alabama State at USC Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
7:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta NBATV
5 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root / Root+
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Memphis ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Louisiana ESPN2 / ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina Prime
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
7 a.m.: LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
Soccer, college men’s
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12 Wash.
Soccer, women’s
4 p.m.: Friendly: Germany vs. United States FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, men’s
5:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, women’s
5:45 p.m.: Walla Walla at Whitworth 1230-AM
7:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at Gonzaga 790-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.