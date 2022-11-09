The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6 p.m.: North Dakota at Creighton FS1

8 p.m.: Alabama State at USC Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

7:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta NBATV

5 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root / Root+

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Memphis ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Louisiana ESPN2 / ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina Prime

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

7 a.m.: LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

Soccer, college men’s

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington Pac-12 Wash.

Soccer, women’s

4 p.m.: Friendly: Germany vs. United States FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, men’s

5:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, women’s

5:45 p.m.: Walla Walla at Whitworth 1230-AM

7:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at Gonzaga 790-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.