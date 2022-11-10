On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: Practice: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPN2
11 a.m.: Qualifying: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Houston vs. St. Joseph’s CBSSN
3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga ESPN
4 p.m.: Villanova at Temple ESPNU
4 p.m.: Kansas State at California Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Wisconsin FS1
5:30 p.m.: Princeton at Navy CBSSN
6 p.m.: Southern at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Michigan ESPNU
8 p.m.: Long Beach State at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
3 p.m.: South Carolina at Maryland ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Denver at Boston NBATV
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis ESPN
Football, college
5 p.m.: East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at USC FS1
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV CBSSN
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
7 a.m.: LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf
Hockey, college women’s
10:30 a.m.: Boston College at Northeastern ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington NHL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Yale in Hawaii 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: Practice: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPNEWS
11:30 a.m.: Sprint: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPNEWS
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Portland at Dallas Root / Root+
5:30 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Indiana at Ohio State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Missouri at Tennessee CBS
9 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Navy ABC
9 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia FS1
9 a.m.: Liberty at UConn CBSSN
9 a.m.: SMU at South Florida ESPNU
Noon: Eastern Washington at Montana SWX
12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan ABC
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Ole Miss CBS
12:30 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: UCF at Tulane ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Army at Troy NFL
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa FS1
12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force CBSSN
4 p.m.: UC Davis at Idaho SWX
4 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State ESPN
4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Fox 28
4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor FS1
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado State CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: TCU at Texas ABC
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina ESPNU
6 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12
7 p.m.: Stanford at Utah ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Ottawa at Philadelphia NHL
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Manchester City USA
4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Mirren CBSSN
7 a.m.: Southampton vs. Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United NBC
11:45 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Southern Utah at Gonzaga 790-AM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: Arizona State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
12:15 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM
3 p.m.: UC Davis at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: Brazilian Grand Prix ABC
Basketball, NBA
6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers NBATV
Basketball, college men’s
11 a.m.: Colorado vs. Tennessee ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: Prairie View A&M at Washington State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Stanford at Portland ESPN2
2 p.m.: Troy at UCLA Pac-12
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: Toronto at Montreal ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC Lions ESPNEWS
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich NFL
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City CBS
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Buffalo Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Green Bay Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco NBC
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay ESPN
5 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham USA
3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Atalanta CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Omaha 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Mississippi Valley State in Hawaii 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Germany 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
