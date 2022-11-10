The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 23° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Nov. 10, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:46 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: Practice: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPN2

11 a.m.: Qualifying: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Houston vs. St. Joseph’s CBSSN

3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga ESPN

4 p.m.: Villanova at Temple ESPNU

4 p.m.: Kansas State at California Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Wisconsin FS1

5:30 p.m.: Princeton at Navy CBSSN

6 p.m.: Southern at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Michigan ESPNU

8 p.m.: Long Beach State at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

3 p.m.: South Carolina at Maryland ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Denver at Boston NBATV

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis ESPN

Football, college

5 p.m.: East Carolina at Cincinnati ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at USC FS1

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV CBSSN

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

7 a.m.: LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship Golf

Hockey, college women’s

10:30 a.m.: Boston College at Northeastern ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington NHL

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Yale in Hawaii 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: Practice: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPNEWS

11:30 a.m.: Sprint: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPNEWS

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Portland at Dallas Root / Root+

5:30 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Indiana at Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Missouri at Tennessee CBS

9 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Navy ABC

9 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia FS1

9 a.m.: Liberty at UConn CBSSN

9 a.m.: SMU at South Florida ESPNU

Noon: Eastern Washington at Montana SWX

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan ABC

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Ole Miss CBS

12:30 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: UCF at Tulane ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Army at Troy NFL

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa FS1

12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force CBSSN

4 p.m.: UC Davis at Idaho SWX

4 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Fox 28

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor FS1

4 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado State CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: TCU at Texas ABC

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina ESPNU

6 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

7 p.m.: Stanford at Utah ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Ottawa at Philadelphia NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Manchester City USA

4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Mirren CBSSN

7 a.m.: Southampton vs. Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United NBC

11:45 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Southern Utah at Gonzaga 790-AM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Arizona State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

12:15 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM

3 p.m.: UC Davis at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: Brazilian Grand Prix ABC

Basketball, NBA

6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers NBATV

Basketball, college men’s

11 a.m.: Colorado vs. Tennessee ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: Prairie View A&M at Washington State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Stanford at Portland ESPN2

2 p.m.: Troy at UCLA Pac-12

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: Toronto at Montreal ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC Lions ESPNEWS

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich NFL

10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City CBS

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Buffalo Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Green Bay Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco NBC

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay ESPN

5 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham USA

3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Atalanta CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Omaha 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Mississippi Valley State in Hawaii 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Germany 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories