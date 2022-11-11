The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:55 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: Practice: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPNEWS

11:30 a.m.: Sprint: Brazilian Grand Prix ESPNEWS

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Portland at Dallas Root / Root+

5:30 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Indiana at Ohio State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Missouri at Tennessee CBS

9 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Navy ABC

9 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia FS1

9 a.m.: Liberty at UConn CBSSN

9 a.m.: SMU at South Florida ESPNU

Noon: Eastern Washington at Montana SWX

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan ABC

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Ole Miss CBS

12:30 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: UCF at Tulane ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma State ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Army at Troy NFL

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa FS1

12:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force CBSSN

4 p.m.: UC Davis at Idaho SWX

4 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Fox 28

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor FS1

4 p.m.: Wyoming at Colorado State CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: TCU at Texas ABC

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina ESPNU

6 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

7 p.m.: Stanford at Utah ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Ottawa at Philadelphia NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Manchester City USA

4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Rangers FC vs. St. Mirren CBSSN

7 a.m.: Southampton vs. Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United NBC

11:45 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Southern Utah at Gonzaga 790-AM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Arizona State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

12:15 p.m.: George Fox at Whitworth 1230-AM

3 p.m.: UC Davis at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

