The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 28° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Nov. 12, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:46 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: Brazilian Grand Prix ABC

Basketball, NBA

6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers NBATV

Basketball, college men’s

11 a.m.: Colorado vs. Tennessee ESPN

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: Prairie View A&M at Washington State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Stanford at Portland ESPN2

2 p.m.: Troy at UCLA Pac-12

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: Toronto at Montreal ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC Lions ESPNEWS

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich NFL

10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City CBS

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Buffalo Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Green Bay Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco NBC

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf

1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay ESPN

5 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham USA

3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Atalanta CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Omaha 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Mississippi Valley State in Hawaii 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich 92.5-FM / 94.5-FM / 1080-AM

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.