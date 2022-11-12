On the Air
Nov. 12, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:46 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: Brazilian Grand Prix ABC
Basketball, NBA
6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers NBATV
Basketball, college men’s
11 a.m.: Colorado vs. Tennessee ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: Prairie View A&M at Washington State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Stanford at Portland ESPN2
2 p.m.: Troy at UCLA Pac-12
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: Toronto at Montreal ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC Lions ESPNEWS
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich NFL
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Kansas City CBS
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Buffalo Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Green Bay Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco NBC
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Nedbank Golf Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Houston Open Golf
1 p.m.: Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay ESPN
5 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham USA
3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Atalanta CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
11:30 a.m.: Idaho at Omaha 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Mississippi Valley State in Hawaii 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich 92.5-FM / 94.5-FM / 1080-AM
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
