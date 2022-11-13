spt_221114_area-rdp

From staff reports

Charlisse Leger-Walker celebrated a victory and a personal milestone on Sunday.

Leger-Walker topped the 1,000-point mark in her Washington State basketball career, and she fired in 24 points to help the Cougars improve to 3-0 with an 89-61 victory over Prairie View A&M in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.







Men’s basketball

Omaha 79, Idaho 72: Divant’e Moffitt finished with 29 points, including 17 in the second half, and Idaho nearly rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit before falling in the final minute of the nonconference loss in Omaha to fall to 1-2.







Women’s volleyball

Washington St. 3, Arizona 1: Led by Pia Timmer’s 19 kills, the Cougars dominated in a 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win over the Wildcats in a Pac-12 Conference match in Tucson, Arizona.







Women’s soccer

Spokane 3, Clark 2: Ellie Johnson scored in the 57th minute for CC Spokane, which overcame a two-goal deficit to capture the NWAC championship in Tukwila, Washington.