spt_221114_fbn-boxes

Nov. 13, 2022 Updated Sun., Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16
Seattle 0 0 3 13 – 16
Tampa Bay 0 14 0 7 – 21
Second Quarter
TB–Jl.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:40.
TB–Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31.
Third Quarter
Sea–FG Ja.Myers 55, 12:05.
Fourth Quarter
TB–Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:48.
Sea–Lockett 21 pass from G.Smith (P.Hart pass from G.Smith – failed), 8:20.
Sea–M.Goodwin 19 pass from G.Smith (Ja.Myers kick), 3:58.
A–69,811.
Sea TB
First Downs 19 26
Total Net Yards 283 419
Rushes-Yds 14-39 44-161
Passing 244 258
Sacked-Yds Lost 3-31 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 22-30-2
Punts 5-50.6 2-61.0
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-60 4-72
Interceptions Ret. 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-46 4-40
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Time of Possession 23:05 36:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Seattle, G.Smith 4-22, K.Walker III 10-17. Tampa Bay, R.White 22-105, Fournette 14-57, Vaughn 2-2, Brady 6-(minus 3).
PASSING–Seattle, G.Smith 23-33-0-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-29-1-258, Fournette 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING–Seattle, Metcalf 6-71, K.Walker III 6-55, Lockett 3-42, N.Fant 3-34, M.Goodwin 2-38, Dissly 2-28, Parkinson 1-7. Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-71, M.Evans 5-54, Jl.Jones 3-53, Otton 3-35, S.Miller 2-25, Vaughn 1-11, Brate 1-8, Fournette 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Seattle, None. Tampa Bay, Succop 52 ()
Vikings 33, Bills 30 (OT)
Minnesota 7 3 7 13 3 – 33
Buffalo 14 10 3 3 0 – 30
First Quarter
Min–J.Jefferson 22 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 10:13.
Buf–Singletary 5 run (Bass kick), 8:10.
Buf–Singletary 1 run (Bass kick), 1:04.
Second Quarter
Buf–FG Bass 34, 12:53.
Min–FG G.Joseph 27, 7:12.
Buf–G.Davis 11 pass from Js.Allen (Bass kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter
Buf–FG Bass 45, 1:51.
Min–D.Cook 81 run (G.Joseph kick), 1:34.
Fourth Quarter
Min–Ham 3 run(Kick failed), 4:34.
Min–Kendricks fumble return (G.Joseph kick), 0:41.
Buf–FG Bass 29, 0:02.
Min–FG G.Joseph 33, 3:42.
A–70,844.
Min Buf
First Downs 24 29
Total Net Yards 504 505
Rushes-Yds 25-147 27-175
Passing 357 330
Sacked-Yds Lost 4-23 2-19
Comp-Att-Int 30-50-2 29-43-2
Punts 3-49.7 3-50.7
Punt Returns 2-12 3-25
Kickoff Returns 3-86 7-157
Interceptions Ret. 2-46 2-46
Penalties-Yards 7-64 7-64
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-2
Time of Possession 35:02 33:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Minnesota, D.Cook 14-119, Cousins 6-12, Mattison 3-11, Ham 1-3, Osborn 1-2. Buffalo, Js.Allen 6-84, Singletary 13-47, J.Cook 5-22, McKenzie 1-18, Du.Johnson 2-4.
PASSING–Minnesota, Cousins 30-50-2-357. Buffalo, Js.Allen 29-43-2-330.
RECEIVING–Minnesota, J.Jefferson 10-193, Hockenson 7-45, Thielen 5-49, Osborn 4-35, D.Cook 3-27, Mattison 1-8. Buffalo, S.Diggs 12-128, G.Davis 6-93, Knox 4-57, McKenzie 4-37, N.Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-6, Singletary 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Minnesota, None. Buffalo, None
49ers 22, Chargers 16
Los Angeles 7 9 0 0 – 16
San Francisco 3 7 3 9 – 22
First Quarter
Lac–D.Carter 32 pass from J.Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35.
SF–FG Gould 20, 4:10.
Second Quarter
Lac–FG Dicker 47, 14:52.
Lac–FG Dicker 25, 6:42.
SF–Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57.
Lac–FG Dicker 40, 0:00.
Third Quarter
SF–FG Gould 26, 8:52.
Fourth Quarter
SF–McCaffrey 2 run(Kick failed), 7:54.
SF–FG Gould 20, 0:58.
A–71,709.
LAC SF
First Downs 12 22
Total Net Yards 238 387
Rushes-Yds 16-51 41-157
Passing 187 230
Sacked-Yds Lost 3-9 1-10
Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 19-28-0
Punts 5-40.0 4-33.0
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-30 1-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6
Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-52
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Time of Possession 23:01 36:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Los Angeles, Ekeler 6-24, J.Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, E.Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, D.Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3.
PASSING–Los Angeles, J.Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.
RECEIVING–Los Angeles, Ekeler 7-39, D.Carter 4-64, Palmer 3-44, McKitty 3-21, Everett 2-23, R.Rodgers 1-4, Horvath 1-1. San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-84, J.Jennings 4-40, McCaffrey 4-39, D.Samuel 2-24, McCloud III 1-33, Kittle 1-21, E.Mitchell 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Los Angeles, None. San Francisco, None
Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT)
Dallas 0 14 14 0 0 – 28
Green Bay 0 14 0 14 3 – 31
Second Quarter
Dal–Lamb 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:52.
GB–C.Watson 58 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Ms.Crosby kick), 4:54.
GB–A.Jones 12 run (Ms.Crosby kick), 1:42.
Dal–Schultz 5 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 0:08.
Third Quarter
Dal–Pollard 13 run (Maher kick), 7:14.
Dal–Lamb 35 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
GB–C.Watson 39 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Ms.Crosby kick), 13:23.
GB–C.Watson 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Ms.Crosby kick), 2:29.
GB–FG Ms.Crosby 28, 3:06.
A–78,433.
Dal GB
First Downs 24 20
Total Net Yards 421 415
Rushes-Yds 31-159 39-207
Passing 262 208
Sacked-Yds Lost 2-3 2-16
Comp-Att-Int 27-46-2 14-20-0
Punts 5-49.2 4-40.0
Punt Returns 2-11 4-32
Kickoff Returns 3-65 5-103
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-68
Penalties-Yards 9-83 6-40
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Time of Possession 30:59 35:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Dallas, Pollard 22-115, Ma.Davis 5-38, Prescott 4-6. Green Bay, A.Jones 24-138, Dillon 13-65, Aa.Rodgers 2-4.
PASSING–Dallas, Prescott 27-46-2-265. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-20-0-224.
RECEIVING–Dallas, Lamb 11-150, Schultz 6-54, Gallup 4-35, Pollard 3-13, Turpin 1-9, N.Brown 1-3, McKeon 1-1. Green Bay, C.Watson 4-107, S.Watkins 3-47, Lazard 3-45, A.Jones 2-18, Tonyan 1-8, M.Lewis 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Dallas, None. Green Bay, Ms.Crosby 54 (SH)
Cardinals 27, Rams 17
Arizona 3 14 0 10 – 27
Los Angeles 3 0 7 7 – 17
First Quarter
Lar–FG M.Gay 36, 6:16.
Ari–FG Vizcaino 36, 0:13.
Second Quarter
Ari–J.Conner 4 run (Vizcaino kick), 1:56.
Ari–A.Green 6 pass from C.McCoy (Vizcaino kick), 0:24.
Third Quarter
Lar–Henderson Jr. 4 run (M.Gay kick), 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
Ari–J.Conner 9 run (Vizcaino kick), 7:41.
Ari–FG Vizcaino 46, 3:44.
Lar–V.Jefferson 3 pass from Wolford (M.Gay kick), 0:07.
A–71,752.
Ari Lar
First Downs 18 18
Total Net Yards 298 256
Rushes-Yds 26-78 20-66
Passing 220 190
Sacked-Yds Lost 2-18 3-19
Comp-Att-Int 26-37-0 25-37-1
Punts 5-47.4 5-50.4
Punt Returns 3-40 3-30
Kickoff Returns 2-14 2-32
Interceptions Ret. 1-53 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-67 5-29
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Time of Possession 32:01 27:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Arizona, J.Conner 21-69, K.Ingram 1-5, C.McCoy 4-4. Los Angeles, Akers 6-22, Henderson Jr. 6-21, Jh.Williams 1-9, Powell 1-7, B.Perkins 3-4, Wolford 3-3.
PASSING–Arizona, C.McCoy 26-37-0-238. Los Angeles, Wolford 24-36-1-212, B.Perkins 1-1-0-(minus 3).
RECEIVING–Arizona, De.Hopkins 10-98, R.Moore 9-94, J.Conner 3-17, A.Green 2-10, Ertz 1-12, McBride 1-7. Los Angeles, Higbee 8-73, Robinson II 4-44, Ky.Williams 3-30, V.Jefferson 3-27, Kupp 3-(minus 1), Skowronek 2-14, Henderson Jr. 1-11, B.Hopkins 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Arizona, None. Los Angeles, None
Colts 25, Raiders 20
Indianapolis 7 6 6 6 – 25
Las Vegas 0 7 7 6 – 20
First Quarter
Ind–M.Ryan 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:17.
Second Quarter
Ind–FG McLaughlin 48, 12:38.
LV–Fo.Moreau 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 0:58.
Ind–FG McLaughlin 48, 0:00.
Third Quarter
LV–Jo.Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:51.
Ind–Jo.Taylor 66 run (Jo.Taylor pass from M.Ryan – failed), 1:01.
Fourth Quarter
LV–D.Adams 48 pass from Carr (D.Adams pass from Carr – failed), 11:36.
Ind–P.Campbell 35 pass from M.Ryan (Jo.Taylor pass from M.Ryan – failed), 5:07.
A–62,197.
Ind LV
First Downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 415 309
Rushes-Yds 30-207 24-77
Passing 208 232
Sacked-Yds Lost 1-14 2-16
Comp-Att-Int 21-28-0 24-38-0
Punts 3-47.7 5-58.8
Punt Returns 3-27 2-17
Kickoff Returns 1-21 3-86
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-25 10-74
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Time of Possession 29:01 30:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Indianapolis, Jo.Taylor 22-147, M.Ryan 4-38, J.Wilkins 3-18, Moss 1-4. Las Vegas, Jo.Jacobs 21-78, M.Hollins 1-0, Z.White 2-(minus 1).
PASSING–Indianapolis, M.Ryan 21-28-0-222. Las Vegas, Carr 24-38-0-248.
RECEIVING–Indianapolis, P.Campbell 7-76, Pittman Jr. 7-53, Granson 4-57, Jo.Taylor 2-16, Coutee 1-20. Las Vegas, D.Adams 9-126, Jo.Jacobs 6-28, Abdullah 4-33, Fo.Moreau 3-43, M.Hollins 2-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Indianapolis, McLaughlin 48 (WR). Las Vegas, None
Steelers 20, Saints 10
New Orleans 0 10 0 0 – 10
Pittsburgh 7 3 0 10 – 20
First Quarter
Pit–Pickens 1 run (M.Wright kick), 5:06.
Second Quarter
Pit–FG M.Wright 33, 14:17.
NO–FG Lutz 44, 6:40.
NO–Ju.Johnson 15 pass from A.Dalton (Lutz kick), 0:19.
Fourth Quarter
Pit–FG M.Wright 33, 13:43.
Pit–Pickett 1 run (M.Wright kick), 8:38.
A–66,544.
NO Pit
First Downs 10 28
Total Net Yards 186 379
Rushes-Yds 15-29 43-217
Passing 157 162
Sacked-Yds Lost 2-17 6-37
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-2 18-30-0
Punts 5-51.8 3-41.0
Punt Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoff Returns 4-93 1-27
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 10-74 3-40
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Time of Possession 21:04 38:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–New Orleans, Kamara 8-26, Ta.Hill 3-1, A.Dalton 3-1, J.Howard 1-1. Pittsburgh, Na.Harris 20-99, Pickett 8-51, Warren 9-37, Pickens 2-23, D.Watt 2-5, S.Sims 2-2.
PASSING–New Orleans, A.Dalton 17-27-2-174, Ta.Hill 0-1-0-0. Pittsburgh, Pickett 18-30-0-199.
RECEIVING–New Orleans, Ju.Johnson 5-44, Olave 3-40, Landry 3-37, Kamara 3-19, Trautman 2-22, Shaheed 1-12. Pittsburgh, Di.Johnson 4-63, Freiermuth 4-36, Warren 3-40, Pickens 3-32, Co.Heyward 2-9, S.Sims 1-15, Olszewski 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–New Orleans, None. Pittsburgh, M.Wright 48 (), 39 ()
Giants 24, Texans 16
Houston 0 3 7 6 – 16
New York 7 0 14 3 – 24
First Quarter
NYG–Cager 9 pass from Dn.Jones (Gano kick), 7:51.
Second Quarter
Hou–FG Fairbairn 38, 11:27.
Third Quarter
NYG–Slayton 54 pass from Dn.Jones (Gano kick), 12:33.
Hou–N.Collins 12 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 8:06.
NYG–Barkley 2 run (Gano kick), 2:21.
Fourth Quarter
Hou–FG Fairbairn 34, 2:22.
NYG–FG Gano 49, 1:55.
Hou–FG Fairbairn 46, 0:07.
A–71,615.
Hou NYG
First Downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 387 367
Rushes-Yds 19-101 47-191
Passing 286 176
Sacked-Yds Lost 4-33 3-21
Comp-Att-Int 22-37-1 13-17-0
Punts 5-45.8 6-40.3
Punt Returns 3-17 2-2
Kickoff Returns 1-32 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-40 5-24
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Time of Possession 26:40 33:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Houston, D.Pierce 17-94, Cooks 1-5, Burkhead 1-2. New York, Barkley 35-152, Dn.Jones 5-24, Breida 6-20, W.Robinson 1-(minus 5).
PASSING–Houston, D.Mills 22-37-1-319. New York, Dn.Jones 13-17-0-197.
RECEIVING–Houston, N.Collins 5-49, Cooks 4-37, Akins 3-72, Ch.Moore 3-70, D.Pierce 2-28, Burkhead 2-28, Dorsett 2-22, Ogunbowale 1-13. New York, Slayton 3-95, T.Hudson 3-24, Hodgins 2-41, W.Robinson 2-20, Cager 2-9, Barkley 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Houston, None. New York, None
Dolphins 39, Browns 17
Cleveland 7 0 3 7 – 17
Miami 7 10 13 9 – 39
First Quarter
Cle–H.Bryant 1 pass from Brissett (York kick), 12:13.
Mia–Ingold 13 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:13.
Second Quarter
Mia–FG J.Sanders 39, 11:05.
Mia–Sherfield 14 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 0:32.
Third Quarter
Mia–Mostert 24 run (J.Sanders kick), 11:35.
Cle–FG York 37, 6:56.
Mia–Ty.Hill 2 pass from Tagovailoa(Kick failed), 0:37.
Fourth Quarter
Cle–N.Chubb 33 run (York kick), 13:09.
Mia–FG J.Sanders 33, 8:15.
Mia–J.Wilson Jr. 20 run(Kick failed), 7:07.
A–66,563.
Cle Mia
First Downs 20 29
Total Net Yards 297 491
Rushes-Yds 24-112 33-195
Passing 185 296
Sacked-Yds Lost 3-27 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 22-35-0 26-33-0
Punts 1-41.0 0-0.0
Punt Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoff Returns 3-95 3-60
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-52 5-43
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Time of Possession 26:46 33:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Cleveland, N.Chubb 11-63, Brissett 7-40, K.Hunt 6-9. Miami, J.Wilson Jr. 17-119, Mostert 8-65, S.Ahmed 3-11, Sk.Thompson 3-0, Tagovailoa 1-0, Smythe 1-0.
PASSING–Cleveland, Brissett 22-35-0-212. Miami, Tagovailoa 25-32-0-285, Sk.Thompson 1-1-0-17, C.Wilson Jr. 0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING–Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-99, A.Cooper 3-32, Da.Bell 3-24, N.Chubb 3-18, H.Bryant 3-15, P.Brown 2-13, K.Hunt 1-10, Schwartz 1-3, De.Johnson 1-(minus 2). Miami, Ty.Hill 5-44, Waddle 4-66, Sherfield 4-63, Ingold 4-45, Mostert 4-22, Gesicki 2-31, J.Wilson Jr. 2-24, C.Wilson Jr. 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Cleveland, None. Miami, None
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17
Jacksonville 0 7 3 7 – 17
Kansas City 7 13 7 0 – 27
First Quarter
KC–K.Toney 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:32.
Second Quarter
KC–Valdes-Scantling 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.
KC–N.Gray 13 pass from Mahomes(Kick failed), 0:46.
Jac–Kirk 3 pass from T.Lawrence (R.Patterson kick), 0:11.
Third Quarter
Jac–FG R.Patterson 35, 5:46.
KC–T.Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 0:38.
Fourth Quarter
Jac–Kirk 19 pass from T.Lawrence (R.Patterson kick), 5:26.
A–73,493.
Jac KC
First Downs 17 26
Total Net Yards 315 486
Rushes-Yds 16-75 27-155
Passing 240 331
Sacked-Yds Lost 5-19 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-40-0 26-35-1
Punts 6-46.8 2-45.5
Punt Returns 1-19 2-11
Kickoff Returns 2-72 2-20
Interceptions Ret. 1-8 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Time of Possession 31:39 28:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Jacksonville, Etienne Jr. 11-45, T.Lawrence 4-26, Hasty 1-4. Kansas City, Pacheco 16-82, Mahomes 7-39, K.Toney 2-33, McKinnon 1-2, Burton 1-(minus 1).
PASSING–Jacksonville, T.Lawrence 29-40-0-259. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-35-1-331.
RECEIVING–Jacksonville, Kirk 9-105, Z.Jones 8-68, Etienne Jr. 3-28, Engram 3-14, Agnew 3-4, M.Jones Jr. 1-33, D.Arnold 1-8, Hasty 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, T.Kelce 6-81, McKinnon 6-56, K.Toney 4-57, Valdes-Scantling 3-60, Smith-Schuster 2-33, N.Gray 2-20, Ju.Watson 1-12, Fortson 1-6, S.Moore 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Jacksonville, R.Patterson 51 (), 41 (). Kansas City, None
Titans 17, Broncos 10
Denver 0 10 0 0 – 10
Tennessee 0 7 7 3 – 17
Second Quarter
Den–Virgil 66 pass from R.Wilson (McManus kick), 8:21.
Den–FG McManus 39, 2:23.
Ten–Westbrook-Ikhine 9 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 0:12.
Third Quarter
Ten–Westbrook-Ikhine 63 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 5:14.
Fourth Quarter
Ten–FG Bullock 35, 2:59.
A–69,240.
Den Ten
First Downs 18 14
Total Net Yards 313 307
Rushes-Yds 25-65 23-63
Passing 248 244
Sacked-Yds Lost 6-38 1-11
Comp-Att-Int 21-42-1 19-36-0
Punts 9-45.7 8-54.0
Punt Returns 3-14 4-51
Kickoff Returns 2-18 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-50 9-60
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1
Time of Possession 33:57 26:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Denver, L.Murray 9-24, Gordon III 7-24, Edmonds 2-9, R.Wilson 7-8. Tennessee, D.Henry 19-53, Tannehill 2-12, Hilliard 1-2, M.Willis 1-(minus 4).
PASSING–Denver, R.Wilson 21-42-1-286. Tennessee, Tannehill 19-36-0-255.
RECEIVING–Denver, Co.Sutton 6-66, Hinton 4-62, Gordon III 4-46, L.Murray 3-23, Virgil 1-66, Saubert 1-12, Dulcich 1-11, Edmonds 1-0. Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 5-119, Hooper 5-41, T.Burks 3-24, D.Henry 2-14, R.Woods 2-10, Okonkwo 1-41, Hilliard 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Denver, None. Tennessee, None
Lions 31, Bears 30
Detroit 3 7 0 21 – 31
Chicago 3 7 14 6 – 30
First Quarter
Chi–FG Santos 33, 10:39.
Det–FG Badgley 25, 3:21.
Second Quarter
Det–B.Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 7:18.
Chi–Fields 1 run (Santos kick), 0:12.
Third Quarter
Chi–Kmet 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:36.
Chi–Kmet 50 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 2:43.
Fourth Quarter
Det–Swift 9 run (Badgley kick), 11:37.
Det–Okudah 20 interception return (Badgley kick), 10:29.
Chi–Fields 67 run(Kick failed), 9:11.
Det–Ja.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 2:21.
A–61,817.
Det Chi
First Downs 25 19
Total Net Yards 323 408
Rushes-Yds 31-95 35-258
Passing 228 150
Sacked-Yds Lost 2-8 3-17
Comp-Att-Int 19-26-0 12-20-1
Punts 4-46.3 3-43.0
Punt Returns 0-0 3-44
Kickoff Returns 1-39 2-67
Interceptions Ret. 1-20 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-86
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Time of Possession 30:48 29:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Detroit, Ja.Williams 16-59, Goff 4-14, Ju.Jackson 4-14, Swift 6-6, A.St. Brown 1-2. Chicago, Fields 13-147, K.Herbert 10-57, D.Montgomery 9-37, E.St. Brown 2-9, Pettis 1-8.
PASSING–Detroit, Goff 19-26-0-236. Chicago, Fields 12-20-1-167.
RECEIVING–Detroit, A.St. Brown 10-119, Raymond 3-47, Ju.Jackson 2-14, Kennedy 1-44, Swift 1-6, J.Mitchell 1-4, B.Wright 1-2. Chicago, Kmet 4-74, Mooney 4-57, Pringle 1-12, Pettis 1-9, Claypool 1-8, D.Montgomery 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Detroit, None. Chicago, None
Thursday’s result
Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Atlanta 0 3 6 6 – 15
Carolina 3 10 6 6 – 25
First Quarter
Car–FG Pineiro 46, 6:59.
Second Quarter
Car–Shenault Jr. 41 run (Pineiro kick), 4:34.
Car–FG Pineiro 49, 1:47.
Atl–FG Koo 33, 0:00.
Third Quarter
Atl–London 7 pass from Mariota(Kick failed), 6:15.
Car–Foreman 12 run(Kick failed), 1:51.
Fourth Quarter
Car–FG Pineiro 40, 9:22.
Atl–Hodge 25 pass from Mariota(Kick failed), 2:56.
Car–FG Pineiro 37, 0:10.
A–72,029.
Atl Car
First Downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 291 333
Rushes-Yds 25-138 47-232
Passing 153 101
Sacked-Yds Lost 5-33 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 19-30-1 10-16-0
Punts 5-34.8 5-43.2
Punt Returns 2-23 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-96 1-9
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-18
Penalties-Yards 4-37 10-89
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Time of Possession 25:48 34:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Atlanta, Mariota 3-43, C.Huntley 5-32, A.Williams 4-25, Allgeier 8-20, C.Patterson 5-18. Carolina, Foreman 31-130, Shenault Jr. 2-42, Blackshear 6-32, Cu.Hubbard 5-14, P.Walker 3-14.
PASSING–Atlanta, Mariota 19-30-1-186. Carolina, P.Walker 10-16-0-108.
RECEIVING–Atlanta, London 5-38, Byrd 3-58, Allgeier 3-(minus 17), Hodge 2-37, Zaccheaus 2-34, Pitts 2-28, Pruitt 1-6, C.Patterson 1-2. Carolina, D.Moore 4-29, Shenault Jr. 3-17, Marshall Jr. 1-43, S.Smith 1-17, Ricci 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Atlanta, None. Carolina, None
On this date
1943 – Sid Luckman becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards in a game. Luckman completes 21 of 32 passes for 433 yards and a record seven touchdowns as the Chic’ago Bears throttle the New York Giants 56-7.
1970 – A Southern Airways DC-9 crashes in the mountains of West Virginia, killing 75 people on board - including 43 members of the Marshall University football team.
1973 – Lawyer Milloy is born in St. Louis. A second-round pick in the 1996 draft, the Washington alum spends 16 years in the NFL as one of its premier defensive backs, earning four Pro Bowl nods and a spot on the 1999 All-Pro Team.
1990 – The World League of American Football announces that 10 charter members will kick off the inaugural season in 1991. The teams are split into three divisions: Europe, North America East and North America West.
1993 – Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula becomes the winningest head coach in NFL history. Shula leads the Dolphins to a 19-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, moving past George Halas and into top spot with his 325th career win.
1994 – The Houston Oilers fire head coach Jack Pardee after the team gets off to a dreadful 1-9 start to the season. Jeff Fisher is named Pardee’s replacement, a position Fisher holds for the next 16 years.
2004 – Detroit Lions special-teams star Eddie Drummond equals an NFL record with a pair of punt return touchdowns in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
