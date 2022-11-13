spt_221114_fbn-boxes

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Seattle 0 0 3 13 – 16

Tampa Bay 0 14 0 7 – 21

Second Quarter

TB–Jl.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:40.

TB–Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31.

Third Quarter

Sea–FG Ja.Myers 55, 12:05.

Fourth Quarter

TB–Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:48.

Sea–Lockett 21 pass from G.Smith (P.Hart pass from G.Smith – failed), 8:20.

Sea–M.Goodwin 19 pass from G.Smith (Ja.Myers kick), 3:58.

A–69,811.

Sea TB

First Downs 19 26

Total Net Yards 283 419

Rushes-Yds 14-39 44-161

Passing 244 258

Sacked-Yds Lost 3-31 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 22-30-2

Punts 5-50.6 2-61.0

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 3-60 4-72

Interceptions Ret. 2-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-46 4-40

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Time of Possession 23:05 36:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Seattle, G.Smith 4-22, K.Walker III 10-17. Tampa Bay, R.White 22-105, Fournette 14-57, Vaughn 2-2, Brady 6-(minus 3).

PASSING–Seattle, G.Smith 23-33-0-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-29-1-258, Fournette 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING–Seattle, Metcalf 6-71, K.Walker III 6-55, Lockett 3-42, N.Fant 3-34, M.Goodwin 2-38, Dissly 2-28, Parkinson 1-7. Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-71, M.Evans 5-54, Jl.Jones 3-53, Otton 3-35, S.Miller 2-25, Vaughn 1-11, Brate 1-8, Fournette 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Seattle, None. Tampa Bay, Succop 52 ()

Vikings 33, Bills 30 (OT)

Minnesota 7 3 7 13 3 – 33

Buffalo 14 10 3 3 0 – 30

First Quarter

Min–J.Jefferson 22 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 10:13.

Buf–Singletary 5 run (Bass kick), 8:10.

Buf–Singletary 1 run (Bass kick), 1:04.

Second Quarter

Buf–FG Bass 34, 12:53.

Min–FG G.Joseph 27, 7:12.

Buf–G.Davis 11 pass from Js.Allen (Bass kick), 0:28.

Third Quarter

Buf–FG Bass 45, 1:51.

Min–D.Cook 81 run (G.Joseph kick), 1:34.

Fourth Quarter

Min–Ham 3 run(Kick failed), 4:34.

Min–Kendricks fumble return (G.Joseph kick), 0:41.

Buf–FG Bass 29, 0:02.

Min–FG G.Joseph 33, 3:42.

A–70,844.

Min Buf

First Downs 24 29

Total Net Yards 504 505

Rushes-Yds 25-147 27-175

Passing 357 330

Sacked-Yds Lost 4-23 2-19

Comp-Att-Int 30-50-2 29-43-2

Punts 3-49.7 3-50.7

Punt Returns 2-12 3-25

Kickoff Returns 3-86 7-157

Interceptions Ret. 2-46 2-46

Penalties-Yards 7-64 7-64

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-2

Time of Possession 35:02 33:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Minnesota, D.Cook 14-119, Cousins 6-12, Mattison 3-11, Ham 1-3, Osborn 1-2. Buffalo, Js.Allen 6-84, Singletary 13-47, J.Cook 5-22, McKenzie 1-18, Du.Johnson 2-4.

PASSING–Minnesota, Cousins 30-50-2-357. Buffalo, Js.Allen 29-43-2-330.

RECEIVING–Minnesota, J.Jefferson 10-193, Hockenson 7-45, Thielen 5-49, Osborn 4-35, D.Cook 3-27, Mattison 1-8. Buffalo, S.Diggs 12-128, G.Davis 6-93, Knox 4-57, McKenzie 4-37, N.Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-6, Singletary 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Minnesota, None. Buffalo, None

49ers 22, Chargers 16

Los Angeles 7 9 0 0 – 16

San Francisco 3 7 3 9 – 22

First Quarter

Lac–D.Carter 32 pass from J.Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35.

SF–FG Gould 20, 4:10.

Second Quarter

Lac–FG Dicker 47, 14:52.

Lac–FG Dicker 25, 6:42.

SF–Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57.

Lac–FG Dicker 40, 0:00.

Third Quarter

SF–FG Gould 26, 8:52.

Fourth Quarter

SF–McCaffrey 2 run(Kick failed), 7:54.

SF–FG Gould 20, 0:58.

A–71,709.

LAC SF

First Downs 12 22

Total Net Yards 238 387

Rushes-Yds 16-51 41-157

Passing 187 230

Sacked-Yds Lost 3-9 1-10

Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 19-28-0

Punts 5-40.0 4-33.0

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-30 1-29

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6

Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-52

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Time of Possession 23:01 36:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Los Angeles, Ekeler 6-24, J.Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, E.Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, D.Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3.

PASSING–Los Angeles, J.Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.

RECEIVING–Los Angeles, Ekeler 7-39, D.Carter 4-64, Palmer 3-44, McKitty 3-21, Everett 2-23, R.Rodgers 1-4, Horvath 1-1. San Francisco, Aiyuk 6-84, J.Jennings 4-40, McCaffrey 4-39, D.Samuel 2-24, McCloud III 1-33, Kittle 1-21, E.Mitchell 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Los Angeles, None. San Francisco, None

Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT)

Dallas 0 14 14 0 0 – 28

Green Bay 0 14 0 14 3 – 31

Second Quarter

Dal–Lamb 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:52.

GB–C.Watson 58 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Ms.Crosby kick), 4:54.

GB–A.Jones 12 run (Ms.Crosby kick), 1:42.

Dal–Schultz 5 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 0:08.

Third Quarter

Dal–Pollard 13 run (Maher kick), 7:14.

Dal–Lamb 35 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:47.

Fourth Quarter

GB–C.Watson 39 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Ms.Crosby kick), 13:23.

GB–C.Watson 7 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Ms.Crosby kick), 2:29.

GB–FG Ms.Crosby 28, 3:06.

A–78,433.

Dal GB

First Downs 24 20

Total Net Yards 421 415

Rushes-Yds 31-159 39-207

Passing 262 208

Sacked-Yds Lost 2-3 2-16

Comp-Att-Int 27-46-2 14-20-0

Punts 5-49.2 4-40.0

Punt Returns 2-11 4-32

Kickoff Returns 3-65 5-103

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-68

Penalties-Yards 9-83 6-40

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2

Time of Possession 30:59 35:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Dallas, Pollard 22-115, Ma.Davis 5-38, Prescott 4-6. Green Bay, A.Jones 24-138, Dillon 13-65, Aa.Rodgers 2-4.

PASSING–Dallas, Prescott 27-46-2-265. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 14-20-0-224.

RECEIVING–Dallas, Lamb 11-150, Schultz 6-54, Gallup 4-35, Pollard 3-13, Turpin 1-9, N.Brown 1-3, McKeon 1-1. Green Bay, C.Watson 4-107, S.Watkins 3-47, Lazard 3-45, A.Jones 2-18, Tonyan 1-8, M.Lewis 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Dallas, None. Green Bay, Ms.Crosby 54 (SH)

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

Arizona 3 14 0 10 – 27

Los Angeles 3 0 7 7 – 17

First Quarter

Lar–FG M.Gay 36, 6:16.

Ari–FG Vizcaino 36, 0:13.

Second Quarter

Ari–J.Conner 4 run (Vizcaino kick), 1:56.

Ari–A.Green 6 pass from C.McCoy (Vizcaino kick), 0:24.

Third Quarter

Lar–Henderson Jr. 4 run (M.Gay kick), 4:24.

Fourth Quarter

Ari–J.Conner 9 run (Vizcaino kick), 7:41.

Ari–FG Vizcaino 46, 3:44.

Lar–V.Jefferson 3 pass from Wolford (M.Gay kick), 0:07.

A–71,752.

Ari Lar

First Downs 18 18

Total Net Yards 298 256

Rushes-Yds 26-78 20-66

Passing 220 190

Sacked-Yds Lost 2-18 3-19

Comp-Att-Int 26-37-0 25-37-1

Punts 5-47.4 5-50.4

Punt Returns 3-40 3-30

Kickoff Returns 2-14 2-32

Interceptions Ret. 1-53 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-67 5-29

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1

Time of Possession 32:01 27:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Arizona, J.Conner 21-69, K.Ingram 1-5, C.McCoy 4-4. Los Angeles, Akers 6-22, Henderson Jr. 6-21, Jh.Williams 1-9, Powell 1-7, B.Perkins 3-4, Wolford 3-3.

PASSING–Arizona, C.McCoy 26-37-0-238. Los Angeles, Wolford 24-36-1-212, B.Perkins 1-1-0-(minus 3).

RECEIVING–Arizona, De.Hopkins 10-98, R.Moore 9-94, J.Conner 3-17, A.Green 2-10, Ertz 1-12, McBride 1-7. Los Angeles, Higbee 8-73, Robinson II 4-44, Ky.Williams 3-30, V.Jefferson 3-27, Kupp 3-(minus 1), Skowronek 2-14, Henderson Jr. 1-11, B.Hopkins 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Arizona, None. Los Angeles, None

Colts 25, Raiders 20

Indianapolis 7 6 6 6 – 25

Las Vegas 0 7 7 6 – 20

First Quarter

Ind–M.Ryan 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:17.

Second Quarter

Ind–FG McLaughlin 48, 12:38.

LV–Fo.Moreau 4 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 0:58.

Ind–FG McLaughlin 48, 0:00.

Third Quarter

LV–Jo.Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:51.

Ind–Jo.Taylor 66 run (Jo.Taylor pass from M.Ryan – failed), 1:01.

Fourth Quarter

LV–D.Adams 48 pass from Carr (D.Adams pass from Carr – failed), 11:36.

Ind–P.Campbell 35 pass from M.Ryan (Jo.Taylor pass from M.Ryan – failed), 5:07.

A–62,197.

Ind LV

First Downs 20 18

Total Net Yards 415 309

Rushes-Yds 30-207 24-77

Passing 208 232

Sacked-Yds Lost 1-14 2-16

Comp-Att-Int 21-28-0 24-38-0

Punts 3-47.7 5-58.8

Punt Returns 3-27 2-17

Kickoff Returns 1-21 3-86

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-25 10-74

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Time of Possession 29:01 30:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Indianapolis, Jo.Taylor 22-147, M.Ryan 4-38, J.Wilkins 3-18, Moss 1-4. Las Vegas, Jo.Jacobs 21-78, M.Hollins 1-0, Z.White 2-(minus 1).

PASSING–Indianapolis, M.Ryan 21-28-0-222. Las Vegas, Carr 24-38-0-248.

RECEIVING–Indianapolis, P.Campbell 7-76, Pittman Jr. 7-53, Granson 4-57, Jo.Taylor 2-16, Coutee 1-20. Las Vegas, D.Adams 9-126, Jo.Jacobs 6-28, Abdullah 4-33, Fo.Moreau 3-43, M.Hollins 2-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Indianapolis, McLaughlin 48 (WR). Las Vegas, None

Steelers 20, Saints 10

New Orleans 0 10 0 0 – 10

Pittsburgh 7 3 0 10 – 20

First Quarter

Pit–Pickens 1 run (M.Wright kick), 5:06.

Second Quarter

Pit–FG M.Wright 33, 14:17.

NO–FG Lutz 44, 6:40.

NO–Ju.Johnson 15 pass from A.Dalton (Lutz kick), 0:19.

Fourth Quarter

Pit–FG M.Wright 33, 13:43.

Pit–Pickett 1 run (M.Wright kick), 8:38.

A–66,544.

NO Pit

First Downs 10 28

Total Net Yards 186 379

Rushes-Yds 15-29 43-217

Passing 157 162

Sacked-Yds Lost 2-17 6-37

Comp-Att-Int 17-28-2 18-30-0

Punts 5-51.8 3-41.0

Punt Returns 0-0 1-3

Kickoff Returns 4-93 1-27

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 10-74 3-40

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Time of Possession 21:04 38:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–New Orleans, Kamara 8-26, Ta.Hill 3-1, A.Dalton 3-1, J.Howard 1-1. Pittsburgh, Na.Harris 20-99, Pickett 8-51, Warren 9-37, Pickens 2-23, D.Watt 2-5, S.Sims 2-2.

PASSING–New Orleans, A.Dalton 17-27-2-174, Ta.Hill 0-1-0-0. Pittsburgh, Pickett 18-30-0-199.

RECEIVING–New Orleans, Ju.Johnson 5-44, Olave 3-40, Landry 3-37, Kamara 3-19, Trautman 2-22, Shaheed 1-12. Pittsburgh, Di.Johnson 4-63, Freiermuth 4-36, Warren 3-40, Pickens 3-32, Co.Heyward 2-9, S.Sims 1-15, Olszewski 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–New Orleans, None. Pittsburgh, M.Wright 48 (), 39 ()

Giants 24, Texans 16

Houston 0 3 7 6 – 16

New York 7 0 14 3 – 24

First Quarter

NYG–Cager 9 pass from Dn.Jones (Gano kick), 7:51.

Second Quarter

Hou–FG Fairbairn 38, 11:27.

Third Quarter

NYG–Slayton 54 pass from Dn.Jones (Gano kick), 12:33.

Hou–N.Collins 12 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 8:06.

NYG–Barkley 2 run (Gano kick), 2:21.

Fourth Quarter

Hou–FG Fairbairn 34, 2:22.

NYG–FG Gano 49, 1:55.

Hou–FG Fairbairn 46, 0:07.

A–71,615.

Hou NYG

First Downs 22 19

Total Net Yards 387 367

Rushes-Yds 19-101 47-191

Passing 286 176

Sacked-Yds Lost 4-33 3-21

Comp-Att-Int 22-37-1 13-17-0

Punts 5-45.8 6-40.3

Punt Returns 3-17 2-2

Kickoff Returns 1-32 1-21

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 7-40 5-24

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0

Time of Possession 26:40 33:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Houston, D.Pierce 17-94, Cooks 1-5, Burkhead 1-2. New York, Barkley 35-152, Dn.Jones 5-24, Breida 6-20, W.Robinson 1-(minus 5).

PASSING–Houston, D.Mills 22-37-1-319. New York, Dn.Jones 13-17-0-197.

RECEIVING–Houston, N.Collins 5-49, Cooks 4-37, Akins 3-72, Ch.Moore 3-70, D.Pierce 2-28, Burkhead 2-28, Dorsett 2-22, Ogunbowale 1-13. New York, Slayton 3-95, T.Hudson 3-24, Hodgins 2-41, W.Robinson 2-20, Cager 2-9, Barkley 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Houston, None. New York, None

Dolphins 39, Browns 17

Cleveland 7 0 3 7 – 17

Miami 7 10 13 9 – 39

First Quarter

Cle–H.Bryant 1 pass from Brissett (York kick), 12:13.

Mia–Ingold 13 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:13.

Second Quarter

Mia–FG J.Sanders 39, 11:05.

Mia–Sherfield 14 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 0:32.

Third Quarter

Mia–Mostert 24 run (J.Sanders kick), 11:35.

Cle–FG York 37, 6:56.

Mia–Ty.Hill 2 pass from Tagovailoa(Kick failed), 0:37.

Fourth Quarter

Cle–N.Chubb 33 run (York kick), 13:09.

Mia–FG J.Sanders 33, 8:15.

Mia–J.Wilson Jr. 20 run(Kick failed), 7:07.

A–66,563.

Cle Mia

First Downs 20 29

Total Net Yards 297 491

Rushes-Yds 24-112 33-195

Passing 185 296

Sacked-Yds Lost 3-27 1-6

Comp-Att-Int 22-35-0 26-33-0

Punts 1-41.0 0-0.0

Punt Returns 0-0 1-8

Kickoff Returns 3-95 3-60

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-52 5-43

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

Time of Possession 26:46 33:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Cleveland, N.Chubb 11-63, Brissett 7-40, K.Hunt 6-9. Miami, J.Wilson Jr. 17-119, Mostert 8-65, S.Ahmed 3-11, Sk.Thompson 3-0, Tagovailoa 1-0, Smythe 1-0.

PASSING–Cleveland, Brissett 22-35-0-212. Miami, Tagovailoa 25-32-0-285, Sk.Thompson 1-1-0-17, C.Wilson Jr. 0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING–Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 5-99, A.Cooper 3-32, Da.Bell 3-24, N.Chubb 3-18, H.Bryant 3-15, P.Brown 2-13, K.Hunt 1-10, Schwartz 1-3, De.Johnson 1-(minus 2). Miami, Ty.Hill 5-44, Waddle 4-66, Sherfield 4-63, Ingold 4-45, Mostert 4-22, Gesicki 2-31, J.Wilson Jr. 2-24, C.Wilson Jr. 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Cleveland, None. Miami, None

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17

Jacksonville 0 7 3 7 – 17

Kansas City 7 13 7 0 – 27

First Quarter

KC–K.Toney 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:32.

Second Quarter

KC–Valdes-Scantling 18 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:55.

KC–N.Gray 13 pass from Mahomes(Kick failed), 0:46.

Jac–Kirk 3 pass from T.Lawrence (R.Patterson kick), 0:11.

Third Quarter

Jac–FG R.Patterson 35, 5:46.

KC–T.Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 0:38.

Fourth Quarter

Jac–Kirk 19 pass from T.Lawrence (R.Patterson kick), 5:26.

A–73,493.

Jac KC

First Downs 17 26

Total Net Yards 315 486

Rushes-Yds 16-75 27-155

Passing 240 331

Sacked-Yds Lost 5-19 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 29-40-0 26-35-1

Punts 6-46.8 2-45.5

Punt Returns 1-19 2-11

Kickoff Returns 2-72 2-20

Interceptions Ret. 1-8 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-30 0-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2

Time of Possession 31:39 28:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Jacksonville, Etienne Jr. 11-45, T.Lawrence 4-26, Hasty 1-4. Kansas City, Pacheco 16-82, Mahomes 7-39, K.Toney 2-33, McKinnon 1-2, Burton 1-(minus 1).

PASSING–Jacksonville, T.Lawrence 29-40-0-259. Kansas City, Mahomes 26-35-1-331.

RECEIVING–Jacksonville, Kirk 9-105, Z.Jones 8-68, Etienne Jr. 3-28, Engram 3-14, Agnew 3-4, M.Jones Jr. 1-33, D.Arnold 1-8, Hasty 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, T.Kelce 6-81, McKinnon 6-56, K.Toney 4-57, Valdes-Scantling 3-60, Smith-Schuster 2-33, N.Gray 2-20, Ju.Watson 1-12, Fortson 1-6, S.Moore 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Jacksonville, R.Patterson 51 (), 41 (). Kansas City, None

Titans 17, Broncos 10

Denver 0 10 0 0 – 10

Tennessee 0 7 7 3 – 17

Second Quarter

Den–Virgil 66 pass from R.Wilson (McManus kick), 8:21.

Den–FG McManus 39, 2:23.

Ten–Westbrook-Ikhine 9 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 0:12.

Third Quarter

Ten–Westbrook-Ikhine 63 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 5:14.

Fourth Quarter

Ten–FG Bullock 35, 2:59.

A–69,240.

Den Ten

First Downs 18 14

Total Net Yards 313 307

Rushes-Yds 25-65 23-63

Passing 248 244

Sacked-Yds Lost 6-38 1-11

Comp-Att-Int 21-42-1 19-36-0

Punts 9-45.7 8-54.0

Punt Returns 3-14 4-51

Kickoff Returns 2-18 1-17

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-50 9-60

Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1

Time of Possession 33:57 26:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Denver, L.Murray 9-24, Gordon III 7-24, Edmonds 2-9, R.Wilson 7-8. Tennessee, D.Henry 19-53, Tannehill 2-12, Hilliard 1-2, M.Willis 1-(minus 4).

PASSING–Denver, R.Wilson 21-42-1-286. Tennessee, Tannehill 19-36-0-255.

RECEIVING–Denver, Co.Sutton 6-66, Hinton 4-62, Gordon III 4-46, L.Murray 3-23, Virgil 1-66, Saubert 1-12, Dulcich 1-11, Edmonds 1-0. Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 5-119, Hooper 5-41, T.Burks 3-24, D.Henry 2-14, R.Woods 2-10, Okonkwo 1-41, Hilliard 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Denver, None. Tennessee, None

Lions 31, Bears 30

Detroit 3 7 0 21 – 31

Chicago 3 7 14 6 – 30

First Quarter

Chi–FG Santos 33, 10:39.

Det–FG Badgley 25, 3:21.

Second Quarter

Det–B.Wright 2 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 7:18.

Chi–Fields 1 run (Santos kick), 0:12.

Third Quarter

Chi–Kmet 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:36.

Chi–Kmet 50 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

Det–Swift 9 run (Badgley kick), 11:37.

Det–Okudah 20 interception return (Badgley kick), 10:29.

Chi–Fields 67 run(Kick failed), 9:11.

Det–Ja.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 2:21.

A–61,817.

Det Chi

First Downs 25 19

Total Net Yards 323 408

Rushes-Yds 31-95 35-258

Passing 228 150

Sacked-Yds Lost 2-8 3-17

Comp-Att-Int 19-26-0 12-20-1

Punts 4-46.3 3-43.0

Punt Returns 0-0 3-44

Kickoff Returns 1-39 2-67

Interceptions Ret. 1-20 0-0

Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-86

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0

Time of Possession 30:48 29:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Detroit, Ja.Williams 16-59, Goff 4-14, Ju.Jackson 4-14, Swift 6-6, A.St. Brown 1-2. Chicago, Fields 13-147, K.Herbert 10-57, D.Montgomery 9-37, E.St. Brown 2-9, Pettis 1-8.

PASSING–Detroit, Goff 19-26-0-236. Chicago, Fields 12-20-1-167.

RECEIVING–Detroit, A.St. Brown 10-119, Raymond 3-47, Ju.Jackson 2-14, Kennedy 1-44, Swift 1-6, J.Mitchell 1-4, B.Wright 1-2. Chicago, Kmet 4-74, Mooney 4-57, Pringle 1-12, Pettis 1-9, Claypool 1-8, D.Montgomery 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Detroit, None. Chicago, None

Thursday’s result

Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Atlanta 0 3 6 6 – 15

Carolina 3 10 6 6 – 25

First Quarter

Car–FG Pineiro 46, 6:59.

Second Quarter

Car–Shenault Jr. 41 run (Pineiro kick), 4:34.

Car–FG Pineiro 49, 1:47.

Atl–FG Koo 33, 0:00.

Third Quarter

Atl–London 7 pass from Mariota(Kick failed), 6:15.

Car–Foreman 12 run(Kick failed), 1:51.

Fourth Quarter

Car–FG Pineiro 40, 9:22.

Atl–Hodge 25 pass from Mariota(Kick failed), 2:56.

Car–FG Pineiro 37, 0:10.

A–72,029.

Atl Car

First Downs 20 18

Total Net Yards 291 333

Rushes-Yds 25-138 47-232

Passing 153 101

Sacked-Yds Lost 5-33 1-7

Comp-Att-Int 19-30-1 10-16-0

Punts 5-34.8 5-43.2

Punt Returns 2-23 0-0

Kickoff Returns 4-96 1-9

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-18

Penalties-Yards 4-37 10-89

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Time of Possession 25:48 34:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Atlanta, Mariota 3-43, C.Huntley 5-32, A.Williams 4-25, Allgeier 8-20, C.Patterson 5-18. Carolina, Foreman 31-130, Shenault Jr. 2-42, Blackshear 6-32, Cu.Hubbard 5-14, P.Walker 3-14.

PASSING–Atlanta, Mariota 19-30-1-186. Carolina, P.Walker 10-16-0-108.

RECEIVING–Atlanta, London 5-38, Byrd 3-58, Allgeier 3-(minus 17), Hodge 2-37, Zaccheaus 2-34, Pitts 2-28, Pruitt 1-6, C.Patterson 1-2. Carolina, D.Moore 4-29, Shenault Jr. 3-17, Marshall Jr. 1-43, S.Smith 1-17, Ricci 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Atlanta, None. Carolina, None

On this date

1943 – Sid Luckman becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards in a game. Luckman completes 21 of 32 passes for 433 yards and a record seven touchdowns as the Chic’ago Bears throttle the New York Giants 56-7.

1970 – A Southern Airways DC-9 crashes in the mountains of West Virginia, killing 75 people on board - including 43 members of the Marshall University football team.

1973 – Lawyer Milloy is born in St. Louis. A second-round pick in the 1996 draft, the Washington alum spends 16 years in the NFL as one of its premier defensive backs, earning four Pro Bowl nods and a spot on the 1999 All-Pro Team.

1990 – The World League of American Football announces that 10 charter members will kick off the inaugural season in 1991. The teams are split into three divisions: Europe, North America East and North America West.

1993 – Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula becomes the winningest head coach in NFL history. Shula leads the Dolphins to a 19-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, moving past George Halas and into top spot with his 325th career win.

1994 – The Houston Oilers fire head coach Jack Pardee after the team gets off to a dreadful 1-9 start to the season. Jeff Fisher is named Pardee’s replacement, a position Fisher holds for the next 16 years.

2004 – Detroit Lions special-teams star Eddie Drummond equals an NFL record with a pair of punt return touchdowns in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.