On the air
Nov. 14, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 14, 2022 at 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men
3:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Georgetown………………………………………… FS1
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Michigan State ……………………………………………….ESPN
4 p.m.: Washington State at Prairie View ………………………………….. Pac-12
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Connecticut ……………………………………………. CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Purdue ………………………………………………………… FS1
6 p.m.: San Diego State at Stanford …………………………………………… Pac-12
6 p.m.: Memphis at Saint Louis ………………………………………….. CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Duke at Kansas ……………………………………………………………… ESPN
7 p.m.: Alabama at Southern Alabama …………………………………… ESPNU
8 p.m.: Dayton at UNLV ……………………………………………………….. CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Vermont at Southern California …………………………………….. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at New Orleans …………………………………………….. TNT
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland ……………………………………………………. Root
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Sacramento …………………………………………………….. TNT
Football, College
4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Toldeo …………………………………………….. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Ohio at Ball State …………………………………………………………… ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, College Men
3:30 p.m.: Washington State at Prarie View ……………………… 920-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk …………………………………………………………….. 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show ………………………………………………….. 92.5-FM
All events subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.